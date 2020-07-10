Apartment List
56 Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$1,110
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
900 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1233 sqft
Conveniently located right off Glenn Highway close to bus routes and walking paths. New complex in a pet-friendly community. Units have granite counter tops and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$940
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
931 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s near the great Alaskan outdoors while still providing the conveniences of modern-day living? Brighton Woods Apartment Homes fits the bill.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Ptarmigan Meadows
5340 E 26th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$855
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
17 Units Available
Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,375
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1183 sqft
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
The Glen
1200 Columbine Ct, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$935
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Glen Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to visit our community. We have created homes that will make you feel welcome and relaxed after a long day at work.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1067 sqft
Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$850
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
855 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Russian Jack
4545 Reka Dr, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$835
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
630 sqft
Anchorage has all the beauty of the great outdoors while still providing the convenience of modern-day living. If you’re moving to Alaska or just across town and need a spacious, affordable apartment, check out Russian Jack Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
1711 Lore Road, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
950 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines the comfort of a modern home, the service of a professional staff, and the location near pristine nature as well as big-city amenities, you’ll love Silver Ridge Apartment Homes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3816 Indiana St
3816 Indiana Street, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 BR Townhouse, Heat Paid, Short-term OK - Property Id: 202664 Spacious townhouse in quiet safe complex, large yard and lots of parking. Living, dining, kitchen and 1/2 bath downstairs and 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
637 W 18th Ave
637 West 18th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Duplex Near Downtown. Easy Access to Bike Path. - Property Id: 308078 Quiet duplex near downtown with lots of windows and a creek running through the backyard. A footbridge down the street connects you directly to the bike path. Nice neighbors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
301 Bolin St
301 Bolin Street, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
650 sqft
Tiny home for sale - Property Id: 288621 Brand new Tiny House just built! It is a 12X24 TWO story house with Tall ceilings... very spacious.... lots of possibilities. Used all real wood to build.. no particle board.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14861 Iditarod Trail Loop
14861 Iditarod Trail Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed/1bath unit, granite counter tops, gas stove, in unit washer and dryer, balcony, and rustic modern feel. All utilities and wifi included in rent. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
24515 Thunder Bird Drive
24515 Thunderbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,370
2188 sqft
Available 07/18/20 4 bedroom house - Property Id: 21855 beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Thunder Bird Falls. Two living rooms and separate laundry room with washer and dryer already set up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6721 E 12th Ave Unit A
6721 East 12th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1055 sqft
Two bedroom close to everything in Anchorage! - Eastside 2 bedroom unit in a duplex. New wood laminate flooring on main level. Lots of storage and closets! Washer and Dryer in home. Maximum occupancy: 3 people. Private fenced back yard. No smokers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tudor Park
4611 Juneau Street, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
MIndown Location - Property Id: 248294 DO NOT FILL OUT THE ONLINE APPLICATION. Close to restaurants, shopping, and transportation lines. All units come with its own washer/dryer and gas fireplace in a secure building.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eaglewood
18743 N Lowrie Loop
18743 North Lowrie Loop, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1624 sqft
3 Bedroom Eagle River Home - Property Id: 222917 Call Evelyn at 907-244-6033 or Chris at 907-538-8177 for a showing. DO NOT APPLY ON LINE FOR APPLICATION. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7230 Huntsman Cir Unit C
7230 Huntsman Circle, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
741 sqft
Condo Available - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available now! Fireplace, deck, washer and dryer in unit. 1 heated garage is included! (RLNE4903200)

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
237 N PARK STREET APT B
237 North Park Street, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
REMODEL TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 305021 3BR, 2.5BA, LAMINAT FLOORING, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, $1475 PLUS G & E, $1475 SECURITY DEPOSIT. CALL GANI 907-727-4090. AVAILABLE NOW Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Independence Park
10215 Jamestown Dr, #D-307
10215 Jamestown Drive, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
South side two bedroom apartment - Sunny two bedroom apartment in Independence Park. Southern exposure, end unit on the first floor. Convenient southside location, close to shopping and local restaurants.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3105 Lakeshore Dr. #301-1
3105 Lakeshore Drive, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,375
827 sqft
One Bedroom Lakefront Condo with Garage - Beautiful 3rd floor condo with unobstructed views of Spenard Lake. Spacious living room with fireplace opens onto a private deck. One bedroom, one bath condo. Washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1300 W 7th Avenue, Unit #111
1300 West 7th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1117 sqft
Bootleggers Cove Apartment - Spacious condo in downtown Anchorage. Live in Bootleggers Cove at an affordable price! Newer laminate throughout, S/S appliances, Washer and Dryer and overlooks deck and courtyard.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
2510 W 43rd Court #B
2510 West 43rd Court, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Make this your home! Call today for a private showing.

July 2020 Anchorage Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Anchorage Rent Report. Anchorage rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anchorage rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Anchorage rents declined moderately over the past month

Anchorage rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Anchorage stand at $853 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,094 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Anchorage's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Anchorage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Anchorage has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Anchorage is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Anchorage's median two-bedroom rent of $1,094 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Anchorage remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anchorage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Anchorage.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

