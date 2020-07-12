/
downtown anchorage
103 Apartments for rent in Downtown Anchorage, Anchorage, AK
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$915
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants,
710 Top Rail Lane
710 Top Rail Ln, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1318 sqft
Downtown living at it's best! - Downtown living at it's best. Gorgeous modern brand new construction townhome. Beautiful inlet view. Open floor plan with lots of windows. Custom finishes include LVP flooring, quartz counters, and more. Available now.
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$1,110
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
Taiga Twins Apartments
423 W 22nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$895
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, Taiga Apartment Homes has living space that’s perfect for young professionals, couples, or small families.
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$850
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
855 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes
631 East 22nd Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1008 sqft
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes combines the natural beauty of Alaska with the active and vibrant lifestyle of a big city.
Ladera Villa
2225 Arctic Blvd, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
865 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s comfortable, convenient, and in a prime location? Ladera Villa Apartment Homes is the answer.
733 Sunset Drive
733 Sunset Drive, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1727 sqft
Furnished Unit in Government Hill - Three bedrooms located on Government hill. Fully furnished. The property is available now for move-in No Pets Allowed (RLNE5924989)
1110 W 6th Ave 107
1110 West 6th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,635
560 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Completely Remodeled! - Property Id: 198202 Impeccably CLEAN and completely remodeled 1st floor condo in downtown Knik Arms building.
1567 F Street
1567 F Street, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1567 F Street Available 08/01/20 South Addition Charmer - This light and bright 1 bedroom is available August 1st! Bonus room off entry could be used as office or smaller bedroom.
1200 I St #505 - 1
1200 I Street, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,750
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available immediately ~ Minimum of 6 month lease. Discount for 12 month lease. Fully furnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath condo in Park Place condos. Secured building entrance with elevator and garage parking space, washer and dryer in the unit.
905 Richardson Vista Road
905 Richardson Vista Road, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$675
453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Standard: $675 Deposit: $500 Our historic location among one of Anchorages first neighborhoods boasts quiet and spacious areas while remaining just a minute away from the hub of downtown, and a gate onto AFB right next door! Development of the
1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8
1130 West 6th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 Available 09/10/20 1 Bedroom Condo Downtown w/ Inlet Views! - 1 bedroom condo with amazing inlet views! This downtown condo features 1 bathroom, an assigned parking space in a detached shared garage, and 762 sq. ft.
227 W 13th Ave
227 West 13th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Corporate Rental - Downtown Corporate Rental. Granite counters, stainless apps, real wood floors. Clean & beautifully maintained. In-floor radiant heat. W&D in unit.
233 W 13th Ave
233 West 13th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Downtown living at it’s finest - Downtown Corporate Rental. Just bring your suitcase. Complete w/dishes, linens, and more.Clean & beautifully maintained. In-floor radiant heat. W&D in the unit.
1300 W 7th Avenue, Unit #111
1300 West 7th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1117 sqft
Bootleggers Cove Apartment - Spacious condo in downtown Anchorage. Live in Bootleggers Cove at an affordable price! Newer laminate throughout, S/S appliances, Washer and Dryer and overlooks deck and courtyard.
2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2
2220 North Star Street, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1323 sqft
Available August 1st - Midtown townhome with a 2 car garage. Convenient to everything! 2BRs, 2BAs, well maintained with a nice backyard to sit out on the patio and enjoy the day/evening. Nice layout with both bedrooms on the upper level.
380 E 11th Ave #125 - 1
380 East 11th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished, completely inclusive condo, all utilities, washer/dryer in unit, basic internet and cable TV too! Pet on approval, one small dog up to 25 #s per Condo Association rules.
315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1
315 East 12th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plan in this spacious top floor One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo. Fully furnished with complete house wares, linens included.
310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1
310 East 11th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$2,600
900 sqft
Executive rental on the 4th (top) floor, beautifully furnished, washer/dryer in unit. Internet and cable TV , all utilities included. Rent rate $2600 for 6 month lease, 3 month stay at $2800, month to month at $3200. Fully furnished.
1170 Denali St #231 - 1
1170 Denali Street, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
893 sqft
Nice setting in this 2nd floor condo with private balcony, large living room. You'll find all of the comforts of home in the condo, washer/dryer in unit, all house wares, linens provided.
318 E 9th Ave - 6
318 E 9th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
850 sqft
This is an upstairs unit with 2 beds and 1 bath! The location is walking distance to the park strip and everything downtown. Includes a fireplace, storage, and laminate floors.
221 W 13th Ave
221 West 13th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Downtown Corporate Rental - Downtown Corporate Rental. Granite counters, stainless apps, real wood floors. Clean & beautifully maintained. In-floor radiant heat. W&D in the unit.
836 M St #313 - 1
836 M Street, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
847 sqft
$2,200.00 per month based on a 6-month lease, available for immediate occupancy. No pets. Fully furnished. Rent includes all utilities, cable & basic internet. $800.00 fully refundable security deposit, $200.00 non-refundable admin fee.