Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center elevator playground 24hr maintenance sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly guest parking

Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community. Surrounded by greenery and located close to plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Admirals Cove delivers modern amenities, a professional onsite staff and a pet-friendly environment.



At Admirals Cove, you can choose from spacious two-bedroom floor plans to find the perfect space to call home. Your inner chef will be inspired in a kitchen that includes an expansive island with breakfast-bar seating, elegant granite countertops, a roomy pantry, an instant hot-water dispenser and an energy-efficient appliance package. You’ll love the large windows that invite in plenty of natural light. In the living room, the sliding glass doors lead outside to your own personal balcony or patio where you can enjoy fresh air and panoramic views. You’ll appreciate the conveni