Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Admirals Cove

6029 Debarr Rd · (857) 763-4280
Location

6029 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit E207 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit D206 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit A209 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Admirals Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
elevator
playground
24hr maintenance
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
guest parking
Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community. Surrounded by greenery and located close to plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Admirals Cove delivers modern amenities, a professional onsite staff and a pet-friendly environment.

At Admirals Cove, you can choose from spacious two-bedroom floor plans to find the perfect space to call home. Your inner chef will be inspired in a kitchen that includes an expansive island with breakfast-bar seating, elegant granite countertops, a roomy pantry, an instant hot-water dispenser and an energy-efficient appliance package. You’ll love the large windows that invite in plenty of natural light. In the living room, the sliding glass doors lead outside to your own personal balcony or patio where you can enjoy fresh air and panoramic views. You’ll appreciate the conveni

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: 1 garage per apartment, plus open lot parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Admirals Cove have any available units?
Admirals Cove has 6 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Admirals Cove have?
Some of Admirals Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Admirals Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Admirals Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Admirals Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Admirals Cove is pet friendly.
Does Admirals Cove offer parking?
Yes, Admirals Cove offers parking.
Does Admirals Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Admirals Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Admirals Cove have a pool?
No, Admirals Cove does not have a pool.
Does Admirals Cove have accessible units?
Yes, Admirals Cove has accessible units.
Does Admirals Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Admirals Cove has units with dishwashers.
