Apartment List
/
AK
/
anchorage
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Anchorage renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Club at Eagle Pointe
5640 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$805
470 sqft
Surrounded by gorgeous Alaskan vistas in a prime location that’s close to work, shopping, dining and entertainment options, The Club at Eagle Point Apartment Homes is the ideal place to settle down.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sand Lake
3 Units Available
Montclair Apartments
7847 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
Nestled amidst the natural beauty of several local lakes and located near the modern conveniences of downtown, Montclair Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Anchorage
6 Units Available
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$940
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants,
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Powder Ridge
17 Units Available
Timber Ridge
13900 Old Glenn Hwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$920
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
672 sqft
Timber Ridge Apartment Homes invites professionals, students, couples and families to check out an apartment in Eagle River, AK, just north of Anchorage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$865
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
855 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
858 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, with modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking views, check out the thoughtfully designed homes at Rancho Tudor Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Taiga Twins Apartments
423 W 22nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$850
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
900 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, Taiga Apartment Homes has living space that’s perfect for young professionals, couples, or small families.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Ptarmigan Meadows
5340 E 26th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$800
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
920 sqft
Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6943 Gold Kings Ave Unit C
6943 Gold Kings Avenue, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of this perfectly located modern and immaculate townhouse on a quiet street in Anchorage featuring 3 bedroom all on the same floor upstairs, a large living room with modern wood flooring and a sunny kitchen perfect for cooking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
534 W. 13th Ave.
534 West 13th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
907 sqft
South Addition Charmer: Downtown Anchorage - This perfectly located cottage is located in downtown Anchorage, just a block away from the wonderful Fire Island Bakery and just a few more from New Sagaya! This two bedroom with one bath has all the

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Crossing
1 Unit Available
20692 Driftwood Bay Drive
20692 Driftwood Bay Drive, Anchorage, AK
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3705 sqft
20692 Driftwood Bay Drive Available 07/16/20 Driftwood Bay Elegance - Beautiful Eagle River bluff home overlooking the Chugach and Eagle River Valley.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turnagain Homes
1 Unit Available
2515 Susitna Drive
2515 Susitna Drive, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1350 sqft
2515 Susitna Drive Available 09/04/20 Craftsman Ranch with Charming Style - This Craftsman style ranch is in the desirable Turnagain area, By The Sea neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1592 sqft
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Condo in South Anchorage w/Fenced Yard! - Built in 2003, this home has 2 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1592 sq. ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8403 Duben Avenue
8403 Duben Avenue, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1416 sqft
8403 Duben Avenue Available 07/01/20 Amberwood Park: Homey Townhouse with Fenced Backyard - This 3BD/2.5BA home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious living room and dining area looking out to the fenced backyard for ample privacy.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6733 Snow Goose Circle
6733 Snow Goose Circle, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1158 sqft
6733 Snow Goose Circle Available 07/03/20 Delong Landing Ranch - Charming 2BD/2BA ranch style home located in Jewel Lake. Stunning 9' foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and cozy fireplace for the winter months.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Anchorage
1 Unit Available
326 W. 11th Avenue Unit A
326 West 11th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
South Addition Bungalow - Perfect South Addition location, just a block from Delaney Park Strip! This 2bd/1ba home has been recently renovated with FRESH paint, NEW carpet, and a completely renovated kitchen with all newer appliances! Beautiful

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14851 Iditarod Trail Loop
14851 Iditarod Trail Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,450
682 sqft
101 Available 07/01/20 1bed 1bath ground floor unit. Gas stove, hardwood flooring in kitchen and living room, granite counter tops, in unit washer and dryer, beautiful unit with rustic modern feel Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1
310 East 11th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$2,600
900 sqft
Executive rental on the 4th (top) floor, beautifully furnished, washer/dryer in unit. Internet and cable TV , all utilities included. Rent rate $2600 for 6 month lease, 3 month stay at $2800, month to month at $3200. Fully furnished.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
801 Edward St - 2
801 Edward Street, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
900 sqft
Fresh 2 bedroom unit right across from Ptarmigan elementary! Quick access to the base and midtown. New Laminate flooring throughout! Landlord pays for all utilities except electric. Please note, no pets allowed in this property.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
221 W 13th Ave
221 West 13th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Downtown Corporate Rental - Downtown Corporate Rental. Granite counters, stainless apps, real wood floors. Clean & beautifully maintained. In-floor radiant heat. W&D in the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Anchorage

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4
1515 Chattaroy Circle, Wasilla, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
938 sqft
Owner Suite Apartment - Property Id: 114154 Spacious apartment with large new kitchen and all flooring replaced less then a year ago. 2 bedroom 1 bath, master bedroom has a balcony and walk in closet with lots of shelves and hanging room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Anchorage, AK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Anchorage renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnchorage 3 BedroomsAnchorage Apartments with Balcony
Anchorage Apartments with GarageAnchorage Apartments with GymAnchorage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnchorage Apartments with ParkingAnchorage Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anchorage Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnchorage Furnished ApartmentsAnchorage Pet Friendly PlacesAnchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sterling, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Spenard
Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage