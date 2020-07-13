Apartment List
/
AK
/
anchorage
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

80 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Downtown Spenard
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
1340 West 26th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,025
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
640 sqft
Minutes from the lake and neighborhood parks, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Ptarmigan Meadows
5340 E 26th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$855
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$850
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
855 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
5 Units Available
The Legacy
141 Patterson St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$910
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes makes your comfort and rental experience its top priority. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out our community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,085
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1233 sqft
Conveniently located right off Glenn Highway close to bus routes and walking paths. New complex in a pet-friendly community. Units have granite counter tops and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Conifer Grove
218 McCarrey St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
748 sqft
Feel peaceful and rejuvenated every time you enter your clean and bright apartment at Conifer Grove Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
1711 Lore Road, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
950 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines the comfort of a modern home, the service of a professional staff, and the location near pristine nature as well as big-city amenities, you’ll love Silver Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$960
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
756 sqft
Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Hillcrest West
Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s bright, cheerful, and open, Chugach South Apartment Homes is the perfect spot for you.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$805
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, with modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking views, check out the thoughtfully designed homes at Rancho Tudor Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$940
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
931 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s near the great Alaskan outdoors while still providing the conveniences of modern-day living? Brighton Woods Apartment Homes fits the bill.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,375
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1183 sqft
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Downtown Spenard
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$765
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that has modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking vistas? You’ll love living at The Castle Apartment Homes with thoughtfully designed apartments that are conveniently close to
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1067 sqft
Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Castle Heights
Greenbriar Apartments
4318 Vance Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$920
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
762 sqft
Few things are as challenging as moving to a new area and finding a great place to rent. If you’re in that situation and looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, check out Greenbriar Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Quiet Creek
4543 Lake Otis Parkway, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of Alaska Anchorage and Campbell Park. Apartments with spacious kitchen and dining areas and extra-large closets in a community with a spacious courtyard and bike trail access.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Strawberry Meadows
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
714 sqft
Nestled in the natural beauty of the Alaskan landscape, Strawberry Lane Apartment Homes offers modern, stylish homes in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Powder Ridge
Timber Ridge
13900 Old Glenn Hwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$925
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
672 sqft
Timber Ridge Apartment Homes invites professionals, students, couples and families to check out an apartment in Eagle River, AK, just north of Anchorage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Russian Jack
4545 Reka Dr, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$835
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
630 sqft
Anchorage has all the beauty of the great outdoors while still providing the convenience of modern-day living. If you’re moving to Alaska or just across town and need a spacious, affordable apartment, check out Russian Jack Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Sand Lake
Driftwood Apartments
7101 Weimer Rd, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$885
580 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s cozy, clean, and convenient to many amenities, check out Driftwood Apartment Homes. We’re located in a peaceful neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes
631 East 22nd Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1008 sqft
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes combines the natural beauty of Alaska with the active and vibrant lifestyle of a big city.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Downtown Anchorage
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$915
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants,
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Village at Calais
601 W 32nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$790
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
550 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines a comfortable abode, excellent community amenities, and a location that puts you near both the beauty of nature and the convenience of city life, check out The Village at Calais
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Country Lane
810 E 42nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sheltered by tall trees and mature landscaping, Country Lane Apartment Homes is near everything you need for a comfortable, modern life.

July 2020 Anchorage Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Anchorage Rent Report. Anchorage rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anchorage rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Anchorage Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Anchorage Rent Report. Anchorage rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anchorage rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Anchorage rents declined moderately over the past month

Anchorage rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Anchorage stand at $853 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,094 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Anchorage's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Anchorage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Anchorage has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Anchorage is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Anchorage's median two-bedroom rent of $1,094 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Anchorage remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anchorage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Anchorage.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnchorage 3 BedroomsAnchorage Apartments with Balcony
    Anchorage Apartments with GarageAnchorage Apartments with GymAnchorage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnchorage Apartments with ParkingAnchorage Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Anchorage Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnchorage Furnished ApartmentsAnchorage Pet Friendly PlacesAnchorage Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Sterling, AKGateway, AK
    Wasilla, AK
    Tanaina, AK

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Spenard
    Sand Lake

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Alaska Anchorage