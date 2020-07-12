Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anchorage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
9 Units Available
Downtown Spenard
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
1340 West 26th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,025
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
640 sqft
Minutes from the lake and neighborhood parks, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
7 Units Available
The Club at Eagle Pointe
5640 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$820
470 sqft
Surrounded by gorgeous Alaskan vistas in a prime location that’s close to work, shopping, dining and entertainment options, The Club at Eagle Point Apartment Homes is the ideal place to settle down.
11 Units Available
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$865
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
830 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out the charming, thoughtfully designed community at Alpine Apartment Homes.
7 Units Available
Conifer Grove
218 McCarrey St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
748 sqft
Feel peaceful and rejuvenated every time you enter your clean and bright apartment at Conifer Grove Apartment Homes.
6 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1233 sqft
Conveniently located right off Glenn Highway close to bus routes and walking paths. New complex in a pet-friendly community. Units have granite counter tops and full-size washer/dryer.
$
5 Units Available
The Legacy
141 Patterson St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$910
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes makes your comfort and rental experience its top priority. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out our community.
3 Units Available
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
1711 Lore Road, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
950 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines the comfort of a modern home, the service of a professional staff, and the location near pristine nature as well as big-city amenities, you’ll love Silver Ridge Apartment Homes.
6 Units Available
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$960
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
756 sqft
Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you.
2 Units Available
Hillcrest West
Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s bright, cheerful, and open, Chugach South Apartment Homes is the perfect spot for you.
5 Units Available
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$805
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, with modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking views, check out the thoughtfully designed homes at Rancho Tudor Apartment Homes.
10 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$1,110
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
8 Units Available
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$940
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
931 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s near the great Alaskan outdoors while still providing the conveniences of modern-day living? Brighton Woods Apartment Homes fits the bill.
5 Units Available
Ptarmigan Meadows
5340 E 26th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$855
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
17 Units Available
Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,375
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1183 sqft
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle.
11 Units Available
Downtown Spenard
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$765
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that has modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking vistas? You’ll love living at The Castle Apartment Homes with thoughtfully designed apartments that are conveniently close to
5 Units Available
The Glen
1200 Columbine Ct, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$935
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Glen Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to visit our community. We have created homes that will make you feel welcome and relaxed after a long day at work.
6 Units Available
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1067 sqft
Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community.
7 Units Available
Castle Heights
Greenbriar Apartments
4318 Vance Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$920
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
762 sqft
Few things are as challenging as moving to a new area and finding a great place to rent. If you’re in that situation and looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, check out Greenbriar Apartment Homes.
3 Units Available
Taiga Twins Apartments
423 W 22nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$895
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, Taiga Apartment Homes has living space that’s perfect for young professionals, couples, or small families.
2 Units Available
Quiet Creek
4543 Lake Otis Parkway, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of Alaska Anchorage and Campbell Park. Apartments with spacious kitchen and dining areas and extra-large closets in a community with a spacious courtyard and bike trail access.
8 Units Available
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$850
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
855 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
5 Units Available
Strawberry Meadows
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
714 sqft
Nestled in the natural beauty of the Alaskan landscape, Strawberry Lane Apartment Homes offers modern, stylish homes in a convenient location.
12 Units Available
Powder Ridge
Timber Ridge
13900 Old Glenn Hwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$925
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
672 sqft
Timber Ridge Apartment Homes invites professionals, students, couples and families to check out an apartment in Eagle River, AK, just north of Anchorage.
15 Units Available
Russian Jack
4545 Reka Dr, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$835
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
630 sqft
Anchorage has all the beauty of the great outdoors while still providing the convenience of modern-day living. If you’re moving to Alaska or just across town and need a spacious, affordable apartment, check out Russian Jack Apartment Homes.
City Guide for Anchorage, AK

With the surrounding Cook Inlet, the Alaska Mountain Range and the within-the-city-limits Chugach Mountains, Anchorage is a prime example where function meets form. Geez - on clear days one can see Mt. McKinley, and on clear nights, the Aurora Borealis. The 290,000 residents of Anchorage didn't move there for urban sprawl, that's for sure. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Anchorage, AK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anchorage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

