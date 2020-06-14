Apartment List
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK

8 Units Available
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$900
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
830 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out the charming, thoughtfully designed community at Alpine Apartment Homes.
9 Units Available
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$865
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
855 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
7 Units Available
1200 Columbine Ct
1200 Columbine Ct, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$910
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1021 sqft
The Glen Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to visit our community. We have created homes that will make you feel welcome and relaxed after a long day at work.

1 Unit Available
5789 Sapphire Loop
5789 Sapphire Loop, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1443 sqft
5789 Sapphire Loop Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Furnished Condo near JBER and the Medical District! - Fully furnished condo with 2 master suites w/ walk-in closets, 2 baths, an office/bonus room, and a 2 car garage, and 1443 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
4714 Mills Drive - 1
4714 Mills Drive, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Condominium across from Greenbelt and multi use trails; you'll love the attached 2 car garage and just one adjoining wall in this quiet and well maintained complex.

1 Unit Available
4810 Mills Drive - 1
4810 Mills Drive, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Fully Furnished private home in a quiet community, backs up the greenbelt for easy access to multi use trails.

1 Unit Available
310 E 11th Ave, #414 - 1
310 East 11th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$2,600
900 sqft
Executive rental on the 4th (top) floor, beautifully furnished, washer/dryer in unit. Internet and cable TV , all utilities included. Rent rate $2600 for 6 month lease, 3 month stay at $2800, month to month at $3200. Fully furnished.

1 Unit Available
315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1
315 East 12th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plan in this spacious top floor One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo. Fully furnished with complete house wares, linens included.

1 Unit Available
380 E 11th Ave #125 - 1
380 East 11th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished, completely inclusive condo, all utilities, washer/dryer in unit, basic internet and cable TV too! Pet on approval, one small dog up to 25 #s per Condo Association rules.

Spenard Heights
1 Unit Available
6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B
6334 Thurman Drive, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1118 sqft
Spacious living room, dining and kitchen area with ample storage. Full size washer/dryer, refrigerator, large kitchen. Utilities; water/sewer, gas and electric, included in pricing. Maximum occupancy for this apartment is 2 people.

Alyeska
1 Unit Available
Alyeska West Condo Girdwood
125 White Pass Lane, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,200
675 sqft
$1200 per month 1bdrm Slopeside, Fully Furnished Bright/Clean Condo in Girdwood, with a Private Entrance.
1 Unit Available
14950 E Peppertree Lane
14950 East Peppertree Lane, Butte, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
928 sqft
Charming, Fully Furnished Ranch - This charming ranch is move-in ready! Find everything you need in this fully furnished, 2BD/1BA single family home. Clean and well-maintained. Laminate flooring throughout.

June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report. Anchorage rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anchorage rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report. Anchorage rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anchorage rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Anchorage rents declined over the past month

Anchorage rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Anchorage stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Anchorage's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Anchorage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Anchorage, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Anchorage is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Anchorage's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Anchorage.
    • While Anchorage's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anchorage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Anchorage.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

