Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK with balcony

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,555
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1183 sqft
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
1711 Lore Road, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines the comfort of a modern home, the service of a professional staff, and the location near pristine nature as well as big-city amenities, you’ll love Silver Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1067 sqft
Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Club at Eagle Pointe
5640 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$805
470 sqft
Surrounded by gorgeous Alaskan vistas in a prime location that’s close to work, shopping, dining and entertainment options, The Club at Eagle Point Apartment Homes is the ideal place to settle down.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
931 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s near the great Alaskan outdoors while still providing the conveniences of modern-day living? Brighton Woods Apartment Homes fits the bill.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
Conveniently located right off Glenn Highway close to bus routes and walking paths. New complex in a pet-friendly community. Units have granite counter tops and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Legacy
141 Patterson St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes makes your comfort and rental experience its top priority. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out our community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$865
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
855 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Spenard
18 Units Available
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$770
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
705 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that has modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking vistas? You’ll love living at The Castle Apartment Homes with thoughtfully designed apartments that are conveniently close to
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Ptarmigan Meadows
5340 E 26th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$800
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
920 sqft
Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Susitna Ridge
1601 Medfra St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
700 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that offers great amenities, outstanding community features and a prime location, you’ll love Susitna Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$905
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
830 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out the charming, thoughtfully designed community at Alpine Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$1,080
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
900 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Anchorage
6 Units Available
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$955
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants,
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Conifer Grove
218 McCarrey St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
795 sqft
Feel peaceful and rejuvenated every time you enter your clean and bright apartment at Conifer Grove Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Strawberry Meadows
5 Units Available
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$985
714 sqft
Nestled in the natural beauty of the Alaskan landscape, Strawberry Lane Apartment Homes offers modern, stylish homes in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Spenard
3 Units Available
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
1340 West 26th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
640 sqft
Minutes from the lake and neighborhood parks, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Castle Heights
5 Units Available
Greenbriar Apartments
4318 Vance Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
762 sqft
Few things are as challenging as moving to a new area and finding a great place to rent. If you’re in that situation and looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, check out Greenbriar Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes
631 East 22nd Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$875
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1008 sqft
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes combines the natural beauty of Alaska with the active and vibrant lifestyle of a big city.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$985
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
756 sqft
Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hillcrest West
3 Units Available
Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
725 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s bright, cheerful, and open, Chugach South Apartment Homes is the perfect spot for you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
1200 Columbine Ct
1200 Columbine Ct, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$910
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1021 sqft
The Glen Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to visit our community. We have created homes that will make you feel welcome and relaxed after a long day at work.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Russian Jack
4545 Reka Dr, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$820
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
630 sqft
Anchorage has all the beauty of the great outdoors while still providing the convenience of modern-day living. If you’re moving to Alaska or just across town and need a spacious, affordable apartment, check out Russian Jack Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Quiet Creek
4543 Lake Otis Parkway, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$920
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of Alaska Anchorage and Campbell Park. Apartments with spacious kitchen and dining areas and extra-large closets in a community with a spacious courtyard and bike trail access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Anchorage, AK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Anchorage renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

