Anchorage County
Last updated July 23 2020
107 Apartments for rent in Anchorage County, AK
9 Units Available
Powder Ridge
Timber Ridge
13900 Old Glenn Hwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$925
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
672 sqft
Timber Ridge Apartment Homes invites professionals, students, couples and families to check out an apartment in Eagle River, AK, just north of Anchorage.
7 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,085
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1233 sqft
Conveniently located right off Glenn Highway close to bus routes and walking paths. New complex in a pet-friendly community. Units have granite counter tops and full-size washer/dryer.
8 Units Available
The Club at Eagle Pointe
5640 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$820
470 sqft
Surrounded by gorgeous Alaskan vistas in a prime location that’s close to work, shopping, dining and entertainment options, The Club at Eagle Point Apartment Homes is the ideal place to settle down.
10 Units Available
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$865
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
830 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out the charming, thoughtfully designed community at Alpine Apartment Homes.
4 Units Available
Strawberry Meadows
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
714 sqft
Nestled in the natural beauty of the Alaskan landscape, Strawberry Lane Apartment Homes offers modern, stylish homes in a convenient location.
4 Units Available
Ptarmigan Meadows
5340 E 26th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$855
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
920 sqft
Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
12 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$1,110
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
900 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
14 Units Available
Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,385
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1183 sqft
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle.
7 Units Available
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$940
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
931 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s near the great Alaskan outdoors while still providing the conveniences of modern-day living? Brighton Woods Apartment Homes fits the bill.
6 Units Available
Castle Heights
Greenbriar Apartments
4318 Vance Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$920
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
762 sqft
Few things are as challenging as moving to a new area and finding a great place to rent. If you’re in that situation and looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, check out Greenbriar Apartment Homes.
2 Units Available
Downtown Spenard
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
1340 West 26th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,045
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
640 sqft
Minutes from the lake and neighborhood parks, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
$
5 Units Available
The Legacy
141 Patterson St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$910
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes makes your comfort and rental experience its top priority. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out our community.
4 Units Available
Susitna Ridge
1601 Medfra St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
700 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that offers great amenities, outstanding community features and a prime location, you’ll love Susitna Ridge Apartment Homes.
3 Units Available
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1067 sqft
Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community.
3 Units Available
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$960
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
756 sqft
Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you.
5 Units Available
Village at Calais
601 W 32nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$790
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
550 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines a comfortable abode, excellent community amenities, and a location that puts you near both the beauty of nature and the convenience of city life, check out The Village at Calais
4 Units Available
Taiga Twins Apartments
423 W 22nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$895
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
900 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, Taiga Apartment Homes has living space that’s perfect for young professionals, couples, or small families.
3 Units Available
The Glen
1200 Columbine Ct, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$975
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Glen Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to visit our community. We have created homes that will make you feel welcome and relaxed after a long day at work.
4 Units Available
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$805
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, with modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking views, check out the thoughtfully designed homes at Rancho Tudor Apartment Homes.
2 Units Available
Sand Lake
Montclair Apartments
7847 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Nestled amidst the natural beauty of several local lakes and located near the modern conveniences of downtown, Montclair Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
2 Units Available
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes
631 East 22nd Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1008 sqft
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes combines the natural beauty of Alaska with the active and vibrant lifestyle of a big city.
9 Units Available
Downtown Spenard
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$780
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that has modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking vistas? You’ll love living at The Castle Apartment Homes with thoughtfully designed apartments that are conveniently close to
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest West
Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s bright, cheerful, and open, Chugach South Apartment Homes is the perfect spot for you.
3 Units Available
Sand Lake
Driftwood Apartments
7101 Weimer Rd, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$885
580 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s cozy, clean, and convenient to many amenities, check out Driftwood Apartment Homes. We’re located in a peaceful neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Anchorage County area include University of Alaska Anchorage. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Anchorage, Fishhook, Meadow Lakes, Lakes, and Wasilla have apartments for rent.