Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

77 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK

Finding an apartment in Anchorage that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Russian Jack
4545 Reka Dr, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$820
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
630 sqft
Anchorage has all the beauty of the great outdoors while still providing the convenience of modern-day living. If you’re moving to Alaska or just across town and need a spacious, affordable apartment, check out Russian Jack Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1233 sqft
Conveniently located right off Glenn Highway close to bus routes and walking paths. New complex in a pet-friendly community. Units have granite counter tops and full-size washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Village at Calais
601 W 32nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$795
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
550 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines a comfortable abode, excellent community amenities, and a location that puts you near both the beauty of nature and the convenience of city life, check out The Village at Calais
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sand Lake
3 Units Available
Montclair Apartments
7847 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
Nestled amidst the natural beauty of several local lakes and located near the modern conveniences of downtown, Montclair Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Powder Ridge
17 Units Available
Timber Ridge
13900 Old Glenn Hwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$920
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
672 sqft
Timber Ridge Apartment Homes invites professionals, students, couples and families to check out an apartment in Eagle River, AK, just north of Anchorage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Castle Heights
6 Units Available
Greenbriar Apartments
4318 Vance Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$900
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
762 sqft
Few things are as challenging as moving to a new area and finding a great place to rent. If you’re in that situation and looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, check out Greenbriar Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Conifer Grove
218 McCarrey St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
795 sqft
Feel peaceful and rejuvenated every time you enter your clean and bright apartment at Conifer Grove Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes
631 East 22nd Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1008 sqft
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes combines the natural beauty of Alaska with the active and vibrant lifestyle of a big city.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sand Lake
3 Units Available
Driftwood Apartments
7101 Weimer Rd, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$890
580 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s cozy, clean, and convenient to many amenities, check out Driftwood Apartment Homes. We’re located in a peaceful neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,440
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1183 sqft
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
931 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s near the great Alaskan outdoors while still providing the conveniences of modern-day living? Brighton Woods Apartment Homes fits the bill.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Legacy
141 Patterson St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes makes your comfort and rental experience its top priority. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out our community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$980
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
756 sqft
Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
858 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, with modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking views, check out the thoughtfully designed homes at Rancho Tudor Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Spenard
3 Units Available
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
1340 West 26th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
640 sqft
Minutes from the lake and neighborhood parks, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1067 sqft
Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
1711 Lore Road, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines the comfort of a modern home, the service of a professional staff, and the location near pristine nature as well as big-city amenities, you’ll love Silver Ridge Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Ptarmigan Meadows
5340 E 26th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$800
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
920 sqft
Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Strawberry Meadows
5 Units Available
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$985
714 sqft
Nestled in the natural beauty of the Alaskan landscape, Strawberry Lane Apartment Homes offers modern, stylish homes in a convenient location.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hillcrest West
3 Units Available
Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
725 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s bright, cheerful, and open, Chugach South Apartment Homes is the perfect spot for you.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Quiet Creek
4543 Lake Otis Parkway, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$920
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of Alaska Anchorage and Campbell Park. Apartments with spacious kitchen and dining areas and extra-large closets in a community with a spacious courtyard and bike trail access.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Country Lane
810 E 42nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sheltered by tall trees and mature landscaping, Country Lane Apartment Homes is near everything you need for a comfortable, modern life.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16691 River Hts lp
16691 River Heights Loop, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom in Eagle River - Property Id: 264069 Call Evelyn @ 907-244-6033 or Chris @ 907-538-8177 for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264069 Property Id 264069 (RLNE5710930)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Eagle River
1 Unit Available
11357 Grand Canyon Lp
11357 Grand Canyon Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1276 sqft
11357 Grand Canyon Lp Available 07/03/20 Updated Townhouse in Heart of Eagle River - Unit has 2 Master Suites, open concept contemporary style condo & private ensuite bathrooms. SS appliances and plenty of storage. Washer/dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Anchorage, AK

Finding an apartment in Anchorage that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

