Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:10 AM

16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
756 sqft
Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1183 sqft
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
900 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
Conveniently located right off Glenn Highway close to bus routes and walking paths. New complex in a pet-friendly community. Units have granite counter tops and full-size washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1000 sqft
Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Quiet Creek
4543 Lake Otis Parkway, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
832 sqft
Close to the University of Alaska Anchorage and Campbell Park. Apartments with spacious kitchen and dining areas and extra-large closets in a community with a spacious courtyard and bike trail access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Taiga Twins Apartments
423 W 22nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
900 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, Taiga Apartment Homes has living space that’s perfect for young professionals, couples, or small families.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Susitna Ridge
1601 Medfra St, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$935
700 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that offers great amenities, outstanding community features and a prime location, you’ll love Susitna Ridge Apartment Homes.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
440 E 56th Avenue #2B
440 East 56th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
440 E 56th Avenue #2B Available 07/24/20 2 Bedroom Condo that backs to a Greenbelt! - This cozy Foxtree condo has 2 beds, 2 baths, a 1 car shared garage, and 784 sq. ft.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Anchorage
1 Unit Available
710 Top Rail Lane
710 Top Rail Ln, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1318 sqft
Downtown living at it's best! - Downtown living at it's best. Gorgeous modern brand new construction townhome. Beautiful inlet view. Open floor plan with lots of windows. Custom finishes include LVP flooring, quartz counters, and more. Available now.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
7791 Stepping Stone Lane
7791 Stepping Stone Lane, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1457 sqft
7791 Stepping Stone Lane Available 07/22/20 New, Very Nicely Updated 2 Bedroom Condo! - This nicely updated condo is located in East Anchorage and has 2 beds, 2 baths, a 1 car garage, and 1457 sq. ft.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
16691 River Hts lp
16691 River Heights Loop, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom in Eagle River - Property Id: 264069 Call Evelyn @ 907-244-6033 or Chris @ 907-538-8177 for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264069 Property Id 264069 (RLNE5710930)

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Eagle River
1 Unit Available
11357 Grand Canyon Lp
11357 Grand Canyon Loop, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1276 sqft
11357 Grand Canyon Lp Available 07/03/20 Updated Townhouse in Heart of Eagle River - Unit has 2 Master Suites, open concept contemporary style condo & private ensuite bathrooms. SS appliances and plenty of storage. Washer/dryer.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
5789 Sapphire Loop
5789 Sapphire Loop, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1443 sqft
5789 Sapphire Loop Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Furnished Condo near JBER and the Medical District! - Fully furnished condo with 2 master suites w/ walk-in closets, 2 baths, an office/bonus room, and a 2 car garage, and 1443 sq. ft.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
6733 Snow Goose Circle
6733 Snow Goose Circle, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1158 sqft
6733 Snow Goose Circle Available 07/03/20 Delong Landing Ranch - Charming 2BD/2BA ranch style home located in Jewel Lake. Stunning 9' foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and cozy fireplace for the winter months.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1592 sqft
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Condo in South Anchorage w/Fenced Yard! - Built in 2003, this home has 2 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1592 sq. ft.

June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report. Anchorage rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anchorage rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Anchorage rents declined over the past month

Anchorage rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Anchorage stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Anchorage's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Anchorage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Anchorage, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Anchorage is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Anchorage's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Anchorage.
    • While Anchorage's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anchorage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Anchorage.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

