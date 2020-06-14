Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK with gym

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$900
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
830 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out the charming, thoughtfully designed community at Alpine Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1067 sqft
Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Club at Eagle Pointe
5640 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$805
470 sqft
Surrounded by gorgeous Alaskan vistas in a prime location that’s close to work, shopping, dining and entertainment options, The Club at Eagle Point Apartment Homes is the ideal place to settle down.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$1,105
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
900 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Anchorage
6 Units Available
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$940
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants,
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$865
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
855 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Susitna Ridge
1601 Medfra St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
700 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that offers great amenities, outstanding community features and a prime location, you’ll love Susitna Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,440
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1183 sqft
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$980
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
756 sqft
Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
1200 Columbine Ct
1200 Columbine Ct, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$910
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1021 sqft
The Glen Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to visit our community. We have created homes that will make you feel welcome and relaxed after a long day at work.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3105 Lakeshore Dr. #301-1
3105 Lakeshore Drive, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,375
827 sqft
One Bedroom Lakefront Condo with Garage - Beautiful 3rd floor condo with unobstructed views of Spenard Lake. Spacious living room with fireplace opens onto a private deck. One bedroom, one bath condo. Washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
4714 Mills Drive - 1
4714 Mills Drive, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Condominium across from Greenbelt and multi use trails; you'll love the attached 2 car garage and just one adjoining wall in this quiet and well maintained complex.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Anchorage, AK

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Anchorage renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

