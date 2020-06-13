Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

26 Apartments for rent in Fairbanks, AK

Last updated June 13
Birchwood Homes
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.

Last updated June 13
Downtown Fairbanks
1 Unit Available
455 3rd Avenue
455 3rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1030 sqft
The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.

Last updated June 12
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
715 Bentley Drive
715 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
874 sqft
3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed.

Last updated June 12
Aurora-Lemeta
1 Unit Available
1714 Marika Rd
1714 Marika Road, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
1714 Marika Rd Available 07/01/20 Exquisitely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with HEAT INCLUDED! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Impeccable, Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with HEAT INCLUDED! Almost everything in this home was remodeled last

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
Minnie Street Inn
309 Erceg Street, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Minnie Street Bed & Breakfast is offering a lovely fully furnished 5 bedroom home with vaulted ceilings to the right renters. (We are retiring!) This property is classy and well appointed with TV's in all bedrooms.

Last updated June 13
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1366 Joyce Drive
1366 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1722 sqft
Energy efficient townhouse just outside of Shannon Park. Close to Fort Wainwright. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Heated garage, jetted bathtub in the master, open concept, and updated appliances. Rent includes heat and extra refrigerator.

Last updated June 13
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1423 LATHROP STREET
1423 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
938 sqft
Well maintained duplex with attached carport! This unit offers 938 Sq. Ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with washer & dryer. This unit rents for $1300.00 a month. Close to Ft Wainwright, Schools, Shopping and Entertainment.

Last updated June 13
Weeks Field
1 Unit Available
901 LATHROP STREET
901 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Nice lower level 2 bedroom 1 bath unit Close to Ft Wainwright, Schools, Shopping and Entertainment. All utilities included except electric. Washer and Dryer hook ups available.

Last updated June 13
Weeks Field
1 Unit Available
2114 EAGAN AVENUE
2114 Eagan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home for rent in Fairbanks. Close to Ft. WW, Pioneer Park, Soccer Fields, shopping and schools. Owner covers water, sewer, and trash. Heated garage to boot! Don't miss out on the big backyard!!

Last updated April 9
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
1220 23rd Ave.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1527 Noble St.
1527 Noble Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom upstairs duplex apt! Fenced yard! Tenant only pays electric. - This lovely apartment is an upstairs unit in a duplex that included 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living room, full kitchen, and dining area.

Last updated April 4
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.

Last updated August 16
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
495 SLATER DRIVE
495 Slater Drive, Fairbanks, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Ft Wainwright / Hospital/ Schools/ Bus line Very private & quiet/ non smoking home/ HRV / lots of windows/ washer & dryer All utilities included! (fuel, electric, water, sewer, trash!)
Last updated June 12
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
1142 Ryan Ct.
1142 Ryan Court, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Pet friendly 2+ bedroom available in North Pole! - Tucked away right off of Lakloey Rd, this unique single family home is just a short distance from town. Located at the end of Ryan Ct.

Last updated June 12
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
660 Canoro
660 Canoro Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2176 sqft
660 Canoro Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent - This is a large single family home that has lots to offer, and is tucked back in the trees for more privacy, it is very well insulated to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2252 Yankovich Rd.
2252 Yankovich Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2392 sqft
2252 Yankovich Rd.

Last updated June 13
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
771 RIFLE ROAD
771 Rifle Road, Steele Creek, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
632 sqft
Nice size apartment with upstairs and downstairs. No neighbors above or below!! Peaceful and quiet setting yet only 5 min drive to Fairbanks. Tenant pays electric and water. Pet friendly with refundable pet deposit of $300 or $500 for 2 plus.

Last updated June 13
Smith and Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
2205 RAVENWOOD AVENUE
2205 Ravenwood Avenue, College, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
884 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, Roomy, Great Neighborhood, wrap around driveway, garage, and fenced in back yard. All utilities included! Pets on approval. Call Toni to set up your showing 907-456-RENT

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1122 Candamar
1122 Candamar Road, Farmers Loop, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
864 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom,1 bath home is located off Farmers Loop Rd. Downstairs you'll find a cozy wood stove perfect for those chilly nights, washer/dryer, bathroom, kitchen & living room. Upstairs is both bedrooms directly across from each other.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
797 JUNIPER DRIVE
797 Juniper Drive, Steele Creek, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Unit in a 4-plex, nice and quiet setting but still very close drive to either Fairbanks or North Pole. Lovely interior! All wood walls, very Alaskan appeal! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Very spacious and convenient layout! Definitely a must see!. No Pets!

Last updated June 13
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 SANDPIPER DRIVE
573 Sandpiper Drive, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
Winter Special $500 off first month rent All utilities are included. This lower unit is located North of Fairbanks in a quiet neighborhood. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath has new carpet and flooring.

Last updated March 12
1 Unit Available
1307 GRENAC ROAD
1307 Grenac Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring.
Last updated June 12
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
2330 Long Shadow
2330 Long Sahdow Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2330 Long Shadow Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Available in North Pole! - Check out this beautiful and clean North Pole Home! It features 4 Bedrooms, 3-full-bathrooms, a 2 car garage that can fit nearly any car or truck, and is located

Median Rent in Fairbanks

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fairbanks is $847, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,126.
Studio
$714
1 Bed
$847
2 Beds
$1,126
3+ Beds
$1,639
City GuideFairbanks
The largest city in Alaska’s interior region, Fairbanks became popular during the gold rush and has managed to maintain its cool (pun intended) reputation ever since. A valley surrounded by large hills, nature envelopes you here. Fairbanks is an ideal spot to enjoy arts and culture. The economy here has remained steady and the cost of living is lower than many other parts of Alaska, meaning your search for a cheap apartment rental in Fairbanks is easy-peasy. We’re pretty sure we can find you ...
Life in Fairbanks

Just like the awe-inspiring Northern Lights, the affordable apartments in Fairbanks are quite mesmerizing. From studios to two-bedroom furnished apartments, Fairbanks has a lot to offer to the eager renter. Whether you prefer to rent from an individual owner (word is, some offer $50 off the rent if it’s paid early!) or a standard apartment rental property, there’s something for everyone.

So just what will an apartment in Fairbanks cost ya? Single-bedroom apartments range between $850 and $1100 while two-bedroom apartments ranging from $900 to $1200. Studios can be found throughout the city for about $895 a month, as well. Luxury apartments, such as Sophie Plaza, will cost a bit more in rent (one bedrooms usually go for around $925 a month) due to features like a housekeeper (so fancy!), heated garage, and so on.

If you’re looking to move in with the clothes on your back, furnished apartments will cost you a bit more (Willow Woods offers furnished one-bedrooms for $1050). Commitment-phobe? Short-term leases (as short as a single month, in some cases) are available in communities like Jillian Square and are completely furnished. Just like most cities, you can find some gems for much less, such as a two-bedroom apartment for $770 that includes an in unit washer and dryer and wifi). Shop around a while to make sure you get the best deal.

The best part of renting in Fairbanks is that most utilities are included, but the tenant typically pays electricity. Tip: If heat is included, take it. To say it’s cold here is an understatement. Also, don’t make the big move with your pet without checking out the pet policy.

Life in Alaska is a bit different than other parts of the nation. You can spend your weekends in the hot springs, bellying up to the ice bar (an actual bar made of ice) or learning the fascinating Olympic sport of curling. You’re one step closer to your unique new life and your new apartment in Fairbanks, so take a look, click around and let us help you find your dream apartment rental.

June 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report. Fairbanks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairbanks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report. Fairbanks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairbanks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Fairbanks rent trends were flat over the past month

Fairbanks rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fairbanks stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,126 for a two-bedroom. Fairbanks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Fairbanks rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fairbanks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairbanks is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairbanks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,126 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Fairbanks.
    • While Fairbanks' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairbanks than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fairbanks.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fairbanks?
    In Fairbanks, the median rent is $714 for a studio, $847 for a 1-bedroom, $1,126 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,639 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fairbanks, check out our monthly Fairbanks Rent Report.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fairbanks?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairbanks from include Badger, College, and North Pole.

