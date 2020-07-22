Apartment List
/
AK
/
anchorage
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:56 PM

8 Studio Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK

Studio apartments could offer the best of Anchorage living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public tra... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$805
460 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, with modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking views, check out the thoughtfully designed homes at Rancho Tudor Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$1,110
462 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$865
444 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out the charming, thoughtfully designed community at Alpine Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Anchorage
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$915
380 sqft
Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants,
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Castle Heights
Greenbriar Apartments
4318 Vance Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$920
423 sqft
Few things are as challenging as moving to a new area and finding a great place to rent. If you’re in that situation and looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, check out Greenbriar Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Spenard
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$780
395 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that has modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking vistas? You’ll love living at The Castle Apartment Homes with thoughtfully designed apartments that are conveniently close to
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Village at Calais
601 W 32nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$790
425 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines a comfortable abode, excellent community amenities, and a location that puts you near both the beauty of nature and the convenience of city life, check out The Village at Calais

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:55 PM
1 Unit Available
905 Richardson Vista Road
905 Richardson Vista Road, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$675
453 sqft
Standard: $675 Deposit: $500 Our historic location among one of Anchorages first neighborhoods boasts quiet and spacious areas while remaining just a minute away from the hub of downtown, and a gate onto AFB right next door! Development of the
City Guide for Anchorage, AK

With the surrounding Cook Inlet, the Alaska Mountain Range and the within-the-city-limits Chugach Mountains, Anchorage is a prime example where function meets form. Geez - on clear days one can see Mt. McKinley, and on clear nights, the Aurora Borealis. The 290,000 residents of Anchorage didn't move there for urban sprawl, that's for sure. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Anchorage, AK

Studio apartments could offer the best of Anchorage living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Anchorage during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnchorage 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAnchorage 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsAnchorage 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnchorage Apartments with Balconies
Anchorage Apartments with GaragesAnchorage Apartments with GymsAnchorage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnchorage Apartments with ParkingAnchorage Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Anchorage Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnchorage Furnished ApartmentsAnchorage Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fishhook, AKMeadow Lakes, AK
Lakes, AK
Wasilla, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage