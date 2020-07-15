All apartments in Anchorage
The Glen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:35 PM

The Glen

Open Now until 6pm
1200 Columbine Ct · (615) 685-0021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Columbine Ct, Anchorage, AK 99508

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit TG40 · Avail. Sep 9

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit TG36 · Avail. Aug 7

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit TG30 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit TG59 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit TG64 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
media room
garage
parking
gym
basketball court
bbq/grill
conference room
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
The Glen Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to visit our community. We have created homes that will make you feel welcome and relaxed after a long day at work. Thoughtfully designed, our homes are perfectly situated among the beauty of Anchorage’s pristine nature as well as near a bounty of museums, movie theaters, shopping, parks and hundreds of restaurants.

At The Glen, you can choose from spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments to find the perfect space to call home. Your inner chef will be inspired in the bright kitchen that includes plenty of counter space, generous cabinetry, deep double sinks, energy-efficient appliances and an adjacent dining room. You’ll love the extra touches like the large closets, a mud room, and garden-style bathtub. You’ll also have your own private patio or balcony where you can enjoy the beautiful trees and scenic vistas that surround you.

Step just outside your apar

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Glen have any available units?
The Glen has 5 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does The Glen have?
Some of The Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Glen currently offering any rent specials?
The Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Glen pet-friendly?
No, The Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does The Glen offer parking?
Yes, The Glen offers parking.
Does The Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Glen have a pool?
No, The Glen does not have a pool.
Does The Glen have accessible units?
No, The Glen does not have accessible units.
Does The Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, The Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
