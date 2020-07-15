Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony 24hr maintenance garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning furnished carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard game room on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance media room garage parking gym basketball court bbq/grill conference room internet access package receiving tennis court

The Glen Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to visit our community. We have created homes that will make you feel welcome and relaxed after a long day at work. Thoughtfully designed, our homes are perfectly situated among the beauty of Anchorage’s pristine nature as well as near a bounty of museums, movie theaters, shopping, parks and hundreds of restaurants.



At The Glen, you can choose from spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments to find the perfect space to call home. Your inner chef will be inspired in the bright kitchen that includes plenty of counter space, generous cabinetry, deep double sinks, energy-efficient appliances and an adjacent dining room. You’ll love the extra touches like the large closets, a mud room, and garden-style bathtub. You’ll also have your own private patio or balcony where you can enjoy the beautiful trees and scenic vistas that surround you.



Step just outside your apar