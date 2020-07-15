Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar e-payments package receiving

Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes combines the natural beauty of Alaska with the active and vibrant lifestyle of a big city. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that provides a quiet lifestyle and convenient amenities in a prime location, be sure to consider our stylish, modern community. Located close to downtown and the University of Alaska Anchorage, these apartments are perfect for people who want to be close to everything.



Select from one of our spacious charming one and two-bedroom apartments. Put on your chef’s apron and get ready to cook in a modern kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and lots of elbow and storage room. Enjoy our open-concept floor plans that feature large windows for plenty of natural light. Be sure to ask about our select homes that feature private patios or balconies, cozy fireplaces and luxury finishes including elegant granite countertops and custom cabinets to enhance your chalet-inspired experience.



Living at Hillside Chalet means