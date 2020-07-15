Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes.
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
e-payments
package receiving
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes combines the natural beauty of Alaska with the active and vibrant lifestyle of a big city. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that provides a quiet lifestyle and convenient amenities in a prime location, be sure to consider our stylish, modern community. Located close to downtown and the University of Alaska Anchorage, these apartments are perfect for people who want to be close to everything.
Select from one of our spacious charming one and two-bedroom apartments. Put on your chef’s apron and get ready to cook in a modern kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and lots of elbow and storage room. Enjoy our open-concept floor plans that feature large windows for plenty of natural light. Be sure to ask about our select homes that feature private patios or balconies, cozy fireplaces and luxury finishes including elegant granite countertops and custom cabinets to enhance your chalet-inspired experience.
Living at Hillside Chalet means
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply: Pit Bull & Pit Bull Mixes, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane and Akita.Pets are approved based on a pet interview.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes have any available units?
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes have?
Some of Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes offer parking?
No, Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes does not offer parking.
Does Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.