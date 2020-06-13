117 Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK📍
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 45
1 of 47
1 of 9
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 6
With the surrounding Cook Inlet, the Alaska Mountain Range and the within-the-city-limits Chugach Mountains, Anchorage is a prime example where function meets form. Geez - on clear days one can see Mt. McKinley, and on clear nights, the Aurora Borealis. The 290,000 residents of Anchorage didn't move there for urban sprawl, that's for sure.
Alaskans are known for having very positive attitudes. Anchorage, for its relatively small population, contains a wonderful mix of cultures and backgrounds. Of all the reasons people settle here, the typical answers should be something along the lines of an extreme love of nature, the need for hard work, or a love for Maggie and Dr. Fleischman from that show Northern Exposure. Whatever the case, people are here for a reason and it's a reason they like. It’ll rub off on you if you’re not careful.
Of course, Alaskan living means snow, and lots of it. You're going to need an SUV with really beefy tires to traverse these streets, and since you are now in one of "those" two states that aren't included in two-for-one airline tickets or McDonalds coupons, the cost of living is going to be a bit higher (hence the stipend). But you already knew that.
“The City of Lights and Flowers” is Alaska's biggest and has, by far, the smallest population density of any major U.S. city. That means two things: Apartment diversity and lots of room to spread your eagle-like wings.
Downtown: The hub of business for Anchorage is downtown and it's where you'll find a good deal of the nightlife. Downtown is set up in a grid pattern, and navigation should be easy to those familiar with squares or rectangles (we’re hoping that’s you). There's a slew of touristy attractions, like Imax theaters showing wildlife-centered movies, other theaters showing other Alaska related content, and a couple of standard issue museums. Downtown Anchorage is generally considered clean. For all you fans of moose paraphernalia, Anchorage has its fair share, your fair share, and several other people’s share of the stuff. Doraphobes should probably look elsewhere. The apartments here rent at around $1,000 for a 1 BR, and about $500 more for each additional room.
Lake Otis/Muldoon: Southeast of Downtown and west of the two resident colleges, University of Alaska - Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University, sit the communities of Lake Otis and Muldoon. As Lake Otis is a bit closer to downtown Anchorage (more like its outskirts, if anything), there are somewhat hipper offerings in this bohemia for all you outdoorsmen and women. The Muldoon area is closer to the enormous Ft. Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base and you’ll find a conglomeration of family-friendly, themed and/or chain type dining establishments and entertainment. This arrangement, as one might imagine, brings quite a bit of apartment-style variety. Complexes, duplexes, highrises, and igloos are all available for a price that’s much friendlier than what you’d find in the city’s center. The prices range from $875 for a 1 BR (double that for a sweet penthouse situation), $1,150 for a 2 BR, to 3 BRs available for around $1,600/month.
Sand Lake: In the southwest part of Anchorage, quite close to the Ted Stevens International Airport, is Sand Lake, yet another one of those outdoorsy sections. Fishing fanatics will be in hog (fish?) heaven considering the lake itself is stocked full of rainbow trout and salmon by the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife. If that’s not enough, Kincaid Park is nearby and features ice fishing in winter and boating in the warmer month (singular on purpose). The Sand Lake community is quite diverse and boasts a smattering of chain restaurants, movie theaters, and family-oriented attractions. Take note, though, the prices get higher the closer you get towards the more desireable areas, such as the shore of the lake itself (shocking?). You’ll find a healthy dose of 2 bedroom apartments in these areas typically starting around $1,100 per month.
Spenard: South of Downtown and very close to the airport, Spenard is arguably Anchorage's most colorful neighborhood. Think San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury area, but with an Arctic twist. It’s home to Alaska's more free-spirited folks as well as those more prone to partying. Depending on the time of year, you might find yourself attending a poetry jam or "Spenardi Gras,” which is exactly what it sounds like. Anchorage's drunken rowdies are the ones who tend to frequent the area (it used to have a legal red light district), but it has since become the target of a rebranding mission by the city to keep things clean. There’s such a thing as clean fun, right? Pads around here cost approximately $800 for a 1 BR, $975 - $1,100 for a 2 BR, and $1,300 for 3 BRs.
As the U.S. Secretary of State in 1867, William Seward convinced Russia to sell all of Alaska to the United States for 2 cents an acre or $7.2 million. Sounds like he was a pretty smart guy. He obviously brought with him some pretty hearty form of transportation, carried extra fuel for that transportation onboard in the winter months, and kept that transportation in good working order. Being stranded in winter even in a developed part of Alaska is no small matter.
Seward was also surprised to find that his pet bear cubs were not always welcome at the various lodging options. While far from universal, it would appear that such a bastion of nature lovers isn't all that loving about your domesticated friends. You may have to look a little harder if you’re bringing a furry friend along for the move.
Anchorage, for the most part, has a work-hard, play-hard approach to things. Some take the latter more seriously than the former. City planners are, however, trying to change that. Not to be a wet-Seward, but until more progress has been made on some fronts, better not to get yourself in a cup of iced-water.
Now that you have the insight, go grab a jacket, get some strong tires, chains, and the determination that brought you here in the first place. Your Alaskan apartment is just a trout-throw away. Happy hunting!
June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report. Anchorage rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anchorage rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report. Anchorage rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anchorage rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Anchorage rents declined over the past month
Anchorage rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Anchorage stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Anchorage's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.
Anchorage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Anchorage, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Anchorage is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Anchorage's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Anchorage.
- While Anchorage's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anchorage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Anchorage.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.