117 Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, it's not Fairbanks juneau.

“The City of Lights and Flowers” is Alaska's biggest and has, by far, the smallest population density of any major U.S. city. That means two things: Apartment diversity and lots of room to spread your eagle-like wings.

Downtown: The hub of business for Anchorage is downtown and it's where you'll find a good deal of the nightlife. Downtown is set up in a grid pattern, and navigation should be easy to those familiar with squares or rectangles (we’re hoping that’s you). There's a slew of touristy attractions, like Imax theaters showing wildlife-centered movies, other theaters showing other Alaska related content, and a couple of standard issue museums. Downtown Anchorage is generally considered clean. For all you fans of moose paraphernalia, Anchorage has its fair share, your fair share, and several other people’s share of the stuff. Doraphobes should probably look elsewhere. The apartments here rent at around $1,000 for a 1 BR, and about $500 more for each additional room.

Lake Otis/Muldoon: Southeast of Downtown and west of the two resident colleges, University of Alaska - Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University, sit the communities of Lake Otis and Muldoon. As Lake Otis is a bit closer to downtown Anchorage (more like its outskirts, if anything), there are somewhat hipper offerings in this bohemia for all you outdoorsmen and women. The Muldoon area is closer to the enormous Ft. Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base and you’ll find a conglomeration of family-friendly, themed and/or chain type dining establishments and entertainment. This arrangement, as one might imagine, brings quite a bit of apartment-style variety. Complexes, duplexes, highrises, and igloos are all available for a price that’s much friendlier than what you’d find in the city’s center. The prices range from $875 for a 1 BR (double that for a sweet penthouse situation), $1,150 for a 2 BR, to 3 BRs available for around $1,600/month.

Sand Lake: In the southwest part of Anchorage, quite close to the Ted Stevens International Airport, is Sand Lake, yet another one of those outdoorsy sections. Fishing fanatics will be in hog (fish?) heaven considering the lake itself is stocked full of rainbow trout and salmon by the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife. If that’s not enough, Kincaid Park is nearby and features ice fishing in winter and boating in the warmer month (singular on purpose). The Sand Lake community is quite diverse and boasts a smattering of chain restaurants, movie theaters, and family-oriented attractions. Take note, though, the prices get higher the closer you get towards the more desireable areas, such as the shore of the lake itself (shocking?). You’ll find a healthy dose of 2 bedroom apartments in these areas typically starting around $1,100 per month.

Spenard: South of Downtown and very close to the airport, Spenard is arguably Anchorage's most colorful neighborhood. Think San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury area, but with an Arctic twist. It’s home to Alaska's more free-spirited folks as well as those more prone to partying. Depending on the time of year, you might find yourself attending a poetry jam or "Spenardi Gras,” which is exactly what it sounds like. Anchorage's drunken rowdies are the ones who tend to frequent the area (it used to have a legal red light district), but it has since become the target of a rebranding mission by the city to keep things clean. There’s such a thing as clean fun, right? Pads around here cost approximately $800 for a 1 BR, $975 - $1,100 for a 2 BR, and $1,300 for 3 BRs.