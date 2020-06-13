117 Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Powder Ridge
17 Units Available
Timber Ridge
13900 Old Glenn Hwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$925
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
672 sqft
Timber Ridge Apartment Homes invites professionals, students, couples and families to check out an apartment in Eagle River, AK, just north of Anchorage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,555
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1183 sqft
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
1711 Lore Road, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines the comfort of a modern home, the service of a professional staff, and the location near pristine nature as well as big-city amenities, you’ll love Silver Ridge Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1067 sqft
Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Club at Eagle Pointe
5640 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$805
470 sqft
Surrounded by gorgeous Alaskan vistas in a prime location that’s close to work, shopping, dining and entertainment options, The Club at Eagle Point Apartment Homes is the ideal place to settle down.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
931 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s near the great Alaskan outdoors while still providing the conveniences of modern-day living? Brighton Woods Apartment Homes fits the bill.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
Conveniently located right off Glenn Highway close to bus routes and walking paths. New complex in a pet-friendly community. Units have granite counter tops and full-size washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Legacy
141 Patterson St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes makes your comfort and rental experience its top priority. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out our community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$865
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
855 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Spenard
18 Units Available
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$770
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
705 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that has modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking vistas? You’ll love living at The Castle Apartment Homes with thoughtfully designed apartments that are conveniently close to
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Ptarmigan Meadows
5340 E 26th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$800
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
920 sqft
Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Susitna Ridge
1601 Medfra St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
700 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that offers great amenities, outstanding community features and a prime location, you’ll love Susitna Ridge Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$905
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
830 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out the charming, thoughtfully designed community at Alpine Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$1,080
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
900 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Anchorage
6 Units Available
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$955
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants,
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Conifer Grove
218 McCarrey St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
795 sqft
Feel peaceful and rejuvenated every time you enter your clean and bright apartment at Conifer Grove Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Strawberry Meadows
5 Units Available
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$985
714 sqft
Nestled in the natural beauty of the Alaskan landscape, Strawberry Lane Apartment Homes offers modern, stylish homes in a convenient location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Taiga Twins Apartments
423 W 22nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$850
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
900 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, Taiga Apartment Homes has living space that’s perfect for young professionals, couples, or small families.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Spenard
3 Units Available
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
1340 West 26th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
640 sqft
Minutes from the lake and neighborhood parks, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Castle Heights
5 Units Available
Greenbriar Apartments
4318 Vance Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
762 sqft
Few things are as challenging as moving to a new area and finding a great place to rent. If you’re in that situation and looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, check out Greenbriar Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes
631 East 22nd Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$875
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1008 sqft
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes combines the natural beauty of Alaska with the active and vibrant lifestyle of a big city.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$985
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
756 sqft
Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Village at Calais
601 W 32nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$790
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
550 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines a comfortable abode, excellent community amenities, and a location that puts you near both the beauty of nature and the convenience of city life, check out The Village at Calais
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hillcrest West
3 Units Available
Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
725 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s bright, cheerful, and open, Chugach South Apartment Homes is the perfect spot for you.

Median Rent in Anchorage

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Anchorage is $855, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,097.
Studio
$742
1 Bed
$855
2 Beds
$1,097
3+ Beds
$1,597
City GuideAnchorage
"You can't actually see Russia from your house" There is a lot of potential for joke telling in Alaska. The cold, the darkness, and that strange logo on the Alaska Airlines planes are all the usual suspects. But all jokes aside (they’re pretty worn out at this stage anyway), Alaska is simply beautiful. That is unmistakable. So beautiful, in fact, that the city pays its residents an annual dividend just to live there. I guess the joke's on everyone else.

With the surrounding Cook Inlet, the Alaska Mountain Range and the within-the-city-limits Chugach Mountains, Anchorage is a prime example where function meets form. Geez - on clear days one can see Mt. McKinley, and on clear nights, the Aurora Borealis. The 290,000 residents of Anchorage didn't move there for urban sprawl, that's for sure.

It's cold and expensive but the good news is...

Alaskans are known for having very positive attitudes. Anchorage, for its relatively small population, contains a wonderful mix of cultures and backgrounds. Of all the reasons people settle here, the typical answers should be something along the lines of an extreme love of nature, the need for hard work, or a love for Maggie and Dr. Fleischman from that show Northern Exposure. Whatever the case, people are here for a reason and it's a reason they like. It’ll rub off on you if you’re not careful.

Of course, Alaskan living means snow, and lots of it. You're going to need an SUV with really beefy tires to traverse these streets, and since you are now in one of "those" two states that aren't included in two-for-one airline tickets or McDonalds coupons, the cost of living is going to be a bit higher (hence the stipend). But you already knew that.

Anchorage, it's not Fairbanks juneau.

“The City of Lights and Flowers” is Alaska's biggest and has, by far, the smallest population density of any major U.S. city. That means two things: Apartment diversity and lots of room to spread your eagle-like wings.

Downtown: The hub of business for Anchorage is downtown and it's where you'll find a good deal of the nightlife. Downtown is set up in a grid pattern, and navigation should be easy to those familiar with squares or rectangles (we’re hoping that’s you). There's a slew of touristy attractions, like Imax theaters showing wildlife-centered movies, other theaters showing other Alaska related content, and a couple of standard issue museums. Downtown Anchorage is generally considered clean. For all you fans of moose paraphernalia, Anchorage has its fair share, your fair share, and several other people’s share of the stuff. Doraphobes should probably look elsewhere. The apartments here rent at around $1,000 for a 1 BR, and about $500 more for each additional room.

Lake Otis/Muldoon: Southeast of Downtown and west of the two resident colleges, University of Alaska - Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University, sit the communities of Lake Otis and Muldoon. As Lake Otis is a bit closer to downtown Anchorage (more like its outskirts, if anything), there are somewhat hipper offerings in this bohemia for all you outdoorsmen and women. The Muldoon area is closer to the enormous Ft. Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base and you’ll find a conglomeration of family-friendly, themed and/or chain type dining establishments and entertainment. This arrangement, as one might imagine, brings quite a bit of apartment-style variety. Complexes, duplexes, highrises, and igloos are all available for a price that’s much friendlier than what you’d find in the city’s center. The prices range from $875 for a 1 BR (double that for a sweet penthouse situation), $1,150 for a 2 BR, to 3 BRs available for around $1,600/month.

Sand Lake: In the southwest part of Anchorage, quite close to the Ted Stevens International Airport, is Sand Lake, yet another one of those outdoorsy sections. Fishing fanatics will be in hog (fish?) heaven considering the lake itself is stocked full of rainbow trout and salmon by the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife. If that’s not enough, Kincaid Park is nearby and features ice fishing in winter and boating in the warmer month (singular on purpose). The Sand Lake community is quite diverse and boasts a smattering of chain restaurants, movie theaters, and family-oriented attractions. Take note, though, the prices get higher the closer you get towards the more desireable areas, such as the shore of the lake itself (shocking?). You’ll find a healthy dose of 2 bedroom apartments in these areas typically starting around $1,100 per month.

Spenard: South of Downtown and very close to the airport, Spenard is arguably Anchorage's most colorful neighborhood. Think San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury area, but with an Arctic twist. It’s home to Alaska's more free-spirited folks as well as those more prone to partying. Depending on the time of year, you might find yourself attending a poetry jam or "Spenardi Gras,” which is exactly what it sounds like. Anchorage's drunken rowdies are the ones who tend to frequent the area (it used to have a legal red light district), but it has since become the target of a rebranding mission by the city to keep things clean. There’s such a thing as clean fun, right? Pads around here cost approximately $800 for a 1 BR, $975 - $1,100 for a 2 BR, and $1,300 for 3 BRs.

Here's what William Seward would tell you:

As the U.S. Secretary of State in 1867, William Seward convinced Russia to sell all of Alaska to the United States for 2 cents an acre or $7.2 million. Sounds like he was a pretty smart guy. He obviously brought with him some pretty hearty form of transportation, carried extra fuel for that transportation onboard in the winter months, and kept that transportation in good working order. Being stranded in winter even in a developed part of Alaska is no small matter.

Seward was also surprised to find that his pet bear cubs were not always welcome at the various lodging options. While far from universal, it would appear that such a bastion of nature lovers isn't all that loving about your domesticated friends. You may have to look a little harder if you’re bringing a furry friend along for the move.

Anchorage, for the most part, has a work-hard, play-hard approach to things. Some take the latter more seriously than the former. City planners are, however, trying to change that. Not to be a wet-Seward, but until more progress has been made on some fronts, better not to get yourself in a cup of iced-water.

Now that you have the insight, go grab a jacket, get some strong tires, chains, and the determination that brought you here in the first place. Your Alaskan apartment is just a trout-throw away. Happy hunting!

June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report. Anchorage rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anchorage rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Anchorage rents declined over the past month

Anchorage rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Anchorage stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Anchorage's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Anchorage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Anchorage, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Anchorage is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Anchorage's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Anchorage.
    • While Anchorage's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anchorage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Anchorage.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Anchorage?
    In Anchorage, the median rent is $742 for a studio, $855 for a 1-bedroom, $1,097 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,597 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Anchorage, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Anchorage?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Anchorage include Downtown Spenard, and Sand Lake.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Anchorage?
    Some of the colleges located in the Anchorage area include University of Alaska Anchorage. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Anchorage?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Anchorage from include Sterling, Gateway, Wasilla, and Tanaina.

