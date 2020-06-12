54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
Conveniently located right off Glenn Highway close to bus routes and walking paths. New complex in a pet-friendly community. Units have granite counter tops and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1025 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Conifer Grove
218 McCarrey St, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
820 sqft
Feel peaceful and rejuvenated every time you enter your clean and bright apartment at Conifer Grove Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
1711 Lore Road, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines the comfort of a modern home, the service of a professional staff, and the location near pristine nature as well as big-city amenities, you’ll love Silver Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
1200 Columbine Ct
1200 Columbine Ct, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1021 sqft
The Glen Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to visit our community. We have created homes that will make you feel welcome and relaxed after a long day at work.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Powder Ridge
1 Unit Available
16189 Stineburg Drive
16189 Stineburg Drive, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2061 sqft
16189 Stineburg Drive Available 09/18/20 4 Bedroom Eagle River Home w/ Fenced Backyard! - Built in 2009, this beautiful single family home as 4 beds, 2.5 baths, a 3 car over-sized car garage, and over 2000 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8033 E 36th Avenue
8033 East 36th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1428 sqft
8033 E 36th Avenue Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom East Anchorage Condo near JBER! - 3 bedroom East Anchorage unit in a duplex with 1.5 baths, a 1 car attached garage, and 1428 sq. ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
531 San Juan Circle
531 San Juan Circle, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Pet friendly rental close to JBER! - Property Id: 293981 Pet friendly, 3 BR, 1.5 BA, 1 car heated garage, fully fenced yard, heated bathroom floor. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13441 Venus Way
13441 Venus Way, Anchorage, AK
South Anchorage Home in a beautiful location. - Oceanview home with 4 bedrooms. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Open floor plan for the living room and kitchen. The kitchen has lots of storage and updated.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3030 Cheyenne Court
3030 Cheyenne Court, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2072 sqft
3030 Cheyenne Court Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom South Anchorage Condo w/ Fenced Yard! - This South Anchorage condo has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a very large, oversized 2 stall garage, and 2072 sq. ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2903 W 29th Pl 1
2903 West 29th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
925 sqft
3 Bedroom - Property Id: 291146 DO NOT FILL OUT THIS ON LINE APPLICATION. 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH, LOCATED IN WEST ANCHORAGE, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND GREAT TRAILS TO WALK OR RIDE ON. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1655 Sitka Street
1655 Sitka Street, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
989 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Three bedroom condo near UAA and hospitals - Property Id: 290372 This second floor condominium is a great location for students attending UAA, small families, or medical professionals working at any of the three Anchorage

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24515 Thunder Bird Drive
24515 Thunderbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
4 bedroom house - Property Id: 21855 beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Thunder Bird Falls. Two living rooms and separate laundry room with washer and dryer already set up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1605 Sitka St 104
1605 Sitka Street, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
3 Bd. Condo - Property Id: 256999 DO NOT FILL OUT THE ONLINE APPLICATION Call Evelyn @ 907-244-6033 or Chris @ 907-538-8177 for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rovenna Park
1 Unit Available
8219 Mentra Street #B
8219 Mentra St, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1762 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Duplex! - Brand new construction! 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage and 1762 sq. ft. Tenant pays gas, electric and trash. Sorry, no pets. Available for showing by appointment only.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen
1 Unit Available
4309 Wilson St 3
4309 Wilson Street, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
3 Bedroom - Property Id: 252950 DO NOT FILL OUT THE ONLINE APPLICATION Call Evelyn @ 907-244-6033 or Chris @ 907-538-8177 for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2623 Aspen Heights Loop
2623 Aspen Heights Loop, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Townhouse style condo available now. - Bright and sunny eastside home. The main suite has two closets, a private bath, Jacuzzi, and more. No Smokers. No Pets. Available now No Pets Allowed (RLNE5630042)

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8403 Duben Avenue
8403 Duben Avenue, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1416 sqft
8403 Duben Avenue Available 07/01/20 Amberwood Park: Homey Townhouse with Fenced Backyard - This 3BD/2.5BA home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious living room and dining area looking out to the fenced backyard for ample privacy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11371 Spyglass Hill Circle
11371 Spyglass Hill Circle, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1592 sqft
11371 Spyglass Hill Circle Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Condo with an Outstide Jacuzzi and a Large, Fenced Yard! - This South Anchorage condo has 3 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1592 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17340 Monte Rd
17340 Monte Road, Anchorage, AK
Alaskan Living without the drive! Log home with soaring ceilings, brand-new kitchen, new flooring, new roof, and remodeled baths. Set on a secluded hilltop one-acre plus lot with great views and mature trees.

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Crossing
1 Unit Available
20692 Driftwood Bay Drive
20692 Driftwood Bay Drive, Anchorage, AK
20692 Driftwood Bay Drive Available 07/16/20 Driftwood Bay Elegance - Beautiful Eagle River bluff home overlooking the Chugach and Eagle River Valley.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Crossing
1 Unit Available
20261 Riverside Drive
20261 Riverside Drive, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
2119 sqft
20261 Riverside Drive Available 07/22/20 3 Story Eagle River Condo w/ Beautiful Views! - 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a 4 car tandem garage condo in Eagle River with 2119 sq. ft. Beautiful, unobstructed views of the mountains! Pets allowed on approval.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1705 Morningtide Court
1705 Morningtide Court, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
1705 Morningtide Court Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse near the Medical District! - Nicely updated 3 bedroom townhouse near downtown and the medical district with 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1600 sq. ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Crossing
1 Unit Available
20447 Granite Park Cir
20447 Granite Park Circle, Anchorage, AK
20447 Granite Park Cir Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom Eagle River Home! - Built in 2004, this great Eagle River home has 4 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1872 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval. Available for showing by appointment only.

Anchorage rents declined over the past month

Anchorage rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Anchorage stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Anchorage's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Anchorage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Anchorage, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Anchorage is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Anchorage's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Anchorage.
    • While Anchorage's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anchorage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Anchorage.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

