Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Rancho Tudor

3531 E 42nd Ave · (469) 535-6121
Location

3531 E 42nd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99508

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 510 · Avail. Jul 16

$805

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 27

$815

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 621 · Avail. Jul 23

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 414 · Avail. Sep 7

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rancho Tudor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, with modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking views, check out the thoughtfully designed homes at Rancho Tudor Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy drive to work or school as well as in a prime location for excellent shopping, exquisite dining, and amazing entertainment and activities.

At Rancho Tudor, we have spacious studios as well as one and two-bedroom apartments to choose from so you can find just the right place to fit your unique lifestyle. Home chefs will love the generous counter space, roomy cabinets, double sink, energy-efficient appliance package, and spacious open dining area. Modern flooring gives your home a stylish appearance, ready for your personal touches, and large closets are ready to house all your important belongings. Appreciate the cheerfulness that comes with our wide windows that invite in plenty of natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 one time
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $20/month (2nd) Pet Discounted Pet Rent of $10
restrictions: Restricted Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rancho Tudor have any available units?
Rancho Tudor has 5 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Rancho Tudor have?
Some of Rancho Tudor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rancho Tudor currently offering any rent specials?
Rancho Tudor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rancho Tudor pet-friendly?
Yes, Rancho Tudor is pet friendly.
Does Rancho Tudor offer parking?
Yes, Rancho Tudor offers parking.
Does Rancho Tudor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rancho Tudor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rancho Tudor have a pool?
No, Rancho Tudor does not have a pool.
Does Rancho Tudor have accessible units?
No, Rancho Tudor does not have accessible units.
Does Rancho Tudor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rancho Tudor has units with dishwashers.
