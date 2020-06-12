/
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
21 Apartments for rent in Knik-Fairview, AK📍
9877 w schulz 3
9877 W Schulz Dr, Knik-Fairview, AK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
9877 w schulz -3 - Property Id: 85021 large 2 bed room 1 bath for rent .Utilities paid heat,gas,garbage,storage,cable,paved streets,,.Tenant pays for electric.avaibaile now ..Must have good employment,rental,and credit histoy..
1841 S Carr Street
1841 Carr Street, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2476 sqft
1841 S Carr Street Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Wasilla Home! - New 3 bedroom home in Wasilla on an acre with 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1752 sq. ft. Home features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets allowed on approval.
3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A
3251 Edelweiss Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
New 3 Bedroom Wasilla Townhouse! - New 3 bedroom Wasilla townhome with 2 baths, and 2 car heated garage with storage. Laminate flooring with high loft ceilings in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and entry.
7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1
7000 Kinsington Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1496 sqft
Features large fenced and grassy back yard! - 3BR, 2BA ranch home with open kitchen/living area and 2 car garage. Features large fenced and grassy back yard, private entrance to deck from master BR, deck that runs the length of the house.
Results within 5 miles of Knik-Fairview
1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4
1515 Chattaroy Circle, Wasilla, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Owner Suite Apartment - Property Id: 114154 Spacious apartment with large new kitchen and all flooring replaced less then a year ago. 2 bedroom 1 bath, master bedroom has a balcony and walk in closet with lots of shelves and hanging room.
2400 N Via Tranquilla Dr Unit 4A
2400 Via Tranquilla Drive, Tanaina, AK
Studio
$815
Studio in Wasilla available now. - A wonderful studio apartment is available in Wasilla. The studio has spacious floor plan with a separation of the living room and what can be used as a bedroom. All utilities are included in the rent.
925 N Helen Lane
925 Helen Lane, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Close to town off Bogard Road. - 3 BR, 2 BA, 1700 sq. ft. , 2 story home with 2 car garage. Features natural gas heat, landscaped yard and shed. $1500 + gas, electric, snow & garbage removal and lawn maintenance. $1500 SECURITY DEPOSIT.
1191 W Cache Dr # A
1191 W Cache Dr, Wasilla, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1392 sqft
Knik Tribe currently is accepting applications for a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, New Construction, townhouse style duplex unit with garage located in Wasilla. Washer and Dryer are provided in unit. Monthly Rent starts at $1000.
1190 N Helen Lane 23 Williwaw
1190 Helen Lane, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Commercial building minutes to downtown Wasilla - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom commercial building is wheelchair accessible and minutes to downtown Wasilla . $1000 + gas, electric, snow, garbage removal and lawn maintenance. Average electric is $72.
3900 E Birch View Drive
3900 East Birch View Drive, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
3900 E Birch View Drive Available 07/01/20 3BR, 2BA 2 story home w/finished daylight basement - 1328SF-3BR, 2BA 2 story home w/finished daylight basement and 2 car garage. Convenient location off Seward Meridian.
5875 E ALDER CIR
5875 East Alder Circle, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1546 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage; SPLIT ENTRY into living area with WOODSTOVE; Peek-a-Boo door for loading firewood. Top floor includes entry from Master Bedroom to Hall Bath for privacy.
3350 N Tungsten Dr
3350 Tungsten Drive, Tanaina, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
Ranch 3 Bedrooms - Must see to appreciate ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, with an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, on a large lot, and with an oversize garage.
1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1
1251 N Copper Creek Rd, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
1 Bedroom
$895
775 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath off Bogard 950 month Utilities Included - Clean and efficient. This one bed one bath apartment is in a great central location in the valley. New paint. Move in ready. 950/month utilities included. rentinalaska.
Results within 10 miles of Knik-Fairview
14851 Iditarod Trail Loop
14851 Iditarod Trail Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,450
682 sqft
101 Available 07/01/20 1bed 1bath ground floor unit. Gas stove, hardwood flooring in kitchen and living room, granite counter tops, in unit washer and dryer, beautiful unit with rustic modern feel Application: https://www.hemlane.
14861 Iditarod Trail Loop
14861 Iditarod Trail Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
201 Available 07/01/20 1 bed/1bath unit, granite counter tops, gas stove, in unit washer and dryer, balcony, and rustic modern feel. All utilities and wifi included in rent. Application: https://www.hemlane.
24515 Thunder Bird Drive
24515 Thunderbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2188 sqft
4 bedroom house - Property Id: 21855 beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Thunder Bird Falls. Two living rooms and separate laundry room with washer and dryer already set up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
4709 North Baron Street
4709 North Baron Street, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1338 sqft
Unfurnished. Available July 10, 2020. Sign lease now and get remainder of Dec free! Newer construction (2017), wonderful safe residential neighborhood in Colony High/Colony Middle/Finger Lake Elementary School area. Pet friendly.
481 S A ct - 3
481 S a Ct, Big Lake, AK
2 Bedrooms
$995
675 sqft
Brand new two bedroom single family home sharing lot with 2 other homes. Full-size bathroom, full-size kitchen with pantry, washer/dryer hookups, Walk-in closet, Stained Concrete floors. Tenant responsible for utilities.
5711 N TALGACH VIEW DR
5711 Talgach View Drive, Fishhook, AK
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 2 bedroom 1 bath, neat apartment. Efficient daylight basement unit with 2 spacious bedrooms. Laundry area, with snow removal included. Please do not disturb Tenant upstairs. AVAILABLE 7.1.
3055 N Polar Lane
3055 Polar Ln, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2700 sqft
3055 N Polar Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage - Palmer 2700 SF - 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage. Features family room, vaulted ceiling, large front deck and paved RV parking.
8921 E Kiva Way
8921 Kiva Way, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location - Palmer - 1,928 SF - 3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location off the palmer-wasilla hwy. Within walking distance to Colony Middle and High schools.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Knik-Fairview rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
Some of the colleges located in the Knik-Fairview area include University of Alaska Anchorage. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.