Apartment List
/
AK
/
anchorage
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

39 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,440
927 sqft
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Ptarmigan Meadows
5340 E 26th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$800
504 sqft
Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Village at Calais
601 W 32nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$920
550 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines a comfortable abode, excellent community amenities, and a location that puts you near both the beauty of nature and the convenience of city life, check out The Village at Calais
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Powder Ridge
16 Units Available
Timber Ridge
13900 Old Glenn Hwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$940
547 sqft
Timber Ridge Apartment Homes invites professionals, students, couples and families to check out an apartment in Eagle River, AK, just north of Anchorage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$870
572 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, with modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking views, check out the thoughtfully designed homes at Rancho Tudor Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes
631 East 22nd Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$880
720 sqft
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes combines the natural beauty of Alaska with the active and vibrant lifestyle of a big city.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Taiga Twins Apartments
423 W 22nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$855
688 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, Taiga Apartment Homes has living space that’s perfect for young professionals, couples, or small families.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Club at Eagle Pointe
5640 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$805
470 sqft
Surrounded by gorgeous Alaskan vistas in a prime location that’s close to work, shopping, dining and entertainment options, The Club at Eagle Point Apartment Homes is the ideal place to settle down.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Anchorage
6 Units Available
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,195
613 sqft
Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants,
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,025
548 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Susitna Ridge
1601 Medfra St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$860
520 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that offers great amenities, outstanding community features and a prime location, you’ll love Susitna Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sand Lake
3 Units Available
Driftwood Apartments
7101 Weimer Rd, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$890
580 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s cozy, clean, and convenient to many amenities, check out Driftwood Apartment Homes. We’re located in a peaceful neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s near the great Alaskan outdoors while still providing the conveniences of modern-day living? Brighton Woods Apartment Homes fits the bill.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
1200 Columbine Ct
1200 Columbine Ct, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$910
547 sqft
The Glen Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to visit our community. We have created homes that will make you feel welcome and relaxed after a long day at work.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$980
606 sqft
Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Spenard
19 Units Available
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$830
552 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that has modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking vistas? You’ll love living at The Castle Apartment Homes with thoughtfully designed apartments that are conveniently close to
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,255
606 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Spenard
3 Units Available
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
1340 West 26th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
Minutes from the lake and neighborhood parks, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,030
780 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out the charming, thoughtfully designed community at Alpine Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Russian Jack
4545 Reka Dr, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$820
523 sqft
Anchorage has all the beauty of the great outdoors while still providing the convenience of modern-day living. If you’re moving to Alaska or just across town and need a spacious, affordable apartment, check out Russian Jack Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Castle Heights
6 Units Available
Greenbriar Apartments
4318 Vance Dr, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$950
610 sqft
Few things are as challenging as moving to a new area and finding a great place to rent. If you’re in that situation and looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, check out Greenbriar Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Quiet Creek
4543 Lake Otis Parkway, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$920
728 sqft
Close to the University of Alaska Anchorage and Campbell Park. Apartments with spacious kitchen and dining areas and extra-large closets in a community with a spacious courtyard and bike trail access.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hillcrest West
3 Units Available
Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s bright, cheerful, and open, Chugach South Apartment Homes is the perfect spot for you.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Conifer Grove
218 McCarrey St, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$920
630 sqft
Feel peaceful and rejuvenated every time you enter your clean and bright apartment at Conifer Grove Apartment Homes.

June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report. Anchorage rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anchorage rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anchorage Rent Report. Anchorage rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anchorage rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Anchorage rents declined over the past month

Anchorage rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Anchorage stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Anchorage's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Anchorage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Anchorage, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Anchorage is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Anchorage's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Anchorage.
    • While Anchorage's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anchorage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Anchorage.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnchorage 3 BedroomsAnchorage Apartments with Balcony
    Anchorage Apartments with GarageAnchorage Apartments with GymAnchorage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnchorage Apartments with ParkingAnchorage Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Anchorage Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnchorage Furnished ApartmentsAnchorage Pet Friendly PlacesAnchorage Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Sterling, AKGateway, AK
    Wasilla, AK
    Tanaina, AK

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Spenard
    Sand Lake

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Alaska Anchorage