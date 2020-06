Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Townhome in Saddle Ridge - This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is waiting for its new occupants. This home has a washer and a dryer, a 2 car garage, central air and a fenced back yard. Don't wait on this one, it won't be available long!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831598)