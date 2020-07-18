All apartments in Jefferson County
60 SUNRISE PLACE
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

60 SUNRISE PLACE

60 Sunrise Pl · No Longer Available
Location

60 Sunrise Pl, Jefferson County, WV 25443

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Just a quick drive from quaint & historic Shepherdstown, this private, contemporary, cedar siding home, will have you feeling like you are on vacation year-round. You have the luxury of Community River access to the Potomac River where you can enjoy kayaking, swimming, fishing, etc. With the two story, floor to ceiling A-frame styled windows, the outdoors is truly brought inside & provides a winter view of the river, the deer, the birds & other wildlife, as you snuggle up next to your wood stove or you can enjoy this little piece of heaven outside on the two story, large wrap around decks. With the openness of the cathedral ceiling, you will be able to watch the snow fall & the leaves turning while sitting in the loft or from anywhere in the family room/dining area & kitchen with ALL NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, which includes a wall oven, cook top & dishwasher! The sunlight is abundant with the skylight in the upstairs bathroom & bedroom. The lower level has a large recreation room, dry bar with mini fridge, two sliding glass doors that lead to the large lower deck & a bathroom with a shower or this room could also be used as an in-law suite or an additional bedroom. Make an appointment today to view this beautiful home & amazing property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 SUNRISE PLACE have any available units?
60 SUNRISE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, WV.
What amenities does 60 SUNRISE PLACE have?
Some of 60 SUNRISE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 SUNRISE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
60 SUNRISE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 SUNRISE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 60 SUNRISE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 60 SUNRISE PLACE offer parking?
No, 60 SUNRISE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 60 SUNRISE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 SUNRISE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 SUNRISE PLACE have a pool?
No, 60 SUNRISE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 60 SUNRISE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 60 SUNRISE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 60 SUNRISE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 SUNRISE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 SUNRISE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 SUNRISE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
