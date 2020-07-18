60 SUNRISE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Just a quick drive from quaint & historic Shepherdstown, this private, contemporary, cedar siding home, will have you feeling like you are on vacation year-round. You have the luxury of Community River access to the Potomac River where you can enjoy kayaking, swimming, fishing, etc. With the two story, floor to ceiling A-frame styled windows, the outdoors is truly brought inside & provides a winter view of the river, the deer, the birds & other wildlife, as you snuggle up next to your wood stove or you can enjoy this little piece of heaven outside on the two story, large wrap around decks. With the openness of the cathedral ceiling, you will be able to watch the snow fall & the leaves turning while sitting in the loft or from anywhere in the family room/dining area & kitchen with ALL NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, which includes a wall oven, cook top & dishwasher! The sunlight is abundant with the skylight in the upstairs bathroom & bedroom. The lower level has a large recreation room, dry bar with mini fridge, two sliding glass doors that lead to the large lower deck & a bathroom with a shower or this room could also be used as an in-law suite or an additional bedroom. Make an appointment today to view this beautiful home & amazing property.