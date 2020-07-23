75 Apartments for rent in Washington County, MD

/
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
19 Units Available
Robinwood
Woodbridge Brandywine
11512 Selema Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
2000 sqft
Brandywine Woodbridge Apartments and Townhomes is where comfort and convenience await you in a well-planned, pet friendly community.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
4 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1400 Haven Rd, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,089
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments and townhomes with granite counters, ceramic baths, hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located less than 15 minutes away from Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. Pet-friendly. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
7 Units Available
Parkview Place Apartments
507 Lynnehaven Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parkview Place Apartments is centrally located between Interstates 70 and 81 which sheds valuable time off of daily commutes.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
4 Units Available
Northwest Hagerstown
Hyde Park Apartments
1426 Kensington Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$956
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
Hyde Park Apartments is an environment distinguished from the rest. You can enjoy the advantages of a neighborhood with the beauty, spaciousness, and seclusion of country living.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
6 Units Available
Hunter Hill
13322 Hunter Hill Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,024
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
705 sqft
Convenient location close to shopping, major interstates and downtown Hagerstown. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, pool and parking. Units feature patio or balcony, recent renovations, extra storage and hardwood floors.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Elizabethtown East
121 E Antietam St 3rd Flr
121 East Antietam Street, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
895 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This is a charming 2 bedroom with all the great classic features that you can not pass up! This apartment has its own off street parking space, includes utilities (water/sewer/trash/electric). Call us out today at 240.510.
1 of 44
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Medal of Honor
3 W NORTH AVENUE
3 W North Ave, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$895
8093 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family bungalow available for rent. This home features large porch, hardwood floors throughout and lots of character. Pets are case by case with strong application. Maximum 2 pets. No exceptions.
1 of 50
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Heights
203 S PROSPECT STREET
203 South Prospect Street, Hagerstown, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
6660 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment available near City Park. This home features hardwood floors throughout, huge windows that offer lots of natural light, central a/c and onsite coin-op laundry in the building. Sorry no dogs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Halfway
10722 Pickett Court
10722 Pickett Court, Halfway, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1716 sqft
10722 Pickett Court Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Williamsport! - 3 bedroom, 3 bath Single Family Home in Williamsport! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors! Kitchen, Living Room, Separate Dining Room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Elgin Station
105 Elizabeth Street
105 Elizabeth Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1254 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom Single Family Home! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home. Kitchen, Living Room, Separate Dining Room! Completely Renovated with New Flooring and Paint Throughout! Bonus Room in Attic.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
109 High Street
109 West High Street, Hancock, MD
2 Bedrooms
$875
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834447)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Maugansville
18214 Roycroft Drive
18214 Roycroft Drive, Maugansville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1874 sqft
18214 Roycroft Drive Available 07/31/20 Three Bedroom Townhouse in Seneca Ridge!! Available Now!! $1350 a month-Vouchers Welcome - Seneca Ridge!!! Three bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse in Seneca Ridge Community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South End
937 Spruce Street
937 Spruce Street, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$875
937 Spruce Street Available 07/31/20 - This house has one bedroom, a full bath, a kitchen with a new stove, a living room and w/d hook-up on the first floor, and one bedroom, a beautiful kitchen, a living room and a full bath on the second floor.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1874 Abbey Lane
1874 Abbey Lane, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1874 Abbey Lane Available 08/01/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4463556)
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17658 Potter Bell Way
17658 Potter Bell Way, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2200 sqft
17658 Potter Bell Way Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous Townhome!! - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhome in Quiet Area. Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen. Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Half Bath on Main Level.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
16628 NATIONAL PIKE
16628 National Pike, Washington County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Exceptional furnished apartment on 2nd floor. Owner lives on 1st floor. Following are included in rent: Cable TV, Internet, septic; tenant pays electric and water. Garage bays available for extra $125/month per bay subject to availability.
1 of 52
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Fountainhead - Orchard Hills
18903 ISLAND DRIVE
18903 Island Drive, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3911 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant and impeccably kept large colonial home in cul-de-sac; 1st floor lovely master Bedroom suite with two walk in closets .
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
146 E MAIN STREET
146 East Main Street, Hancock, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1520 sqft
Welcome to home on the Main! This 3 bed home offer proximity to the river and the adorable area with restaurants and shopping! Enjoy the charm of this home and its updated bathrooms, counter tops, paint and more! This house offers gorgeous hard wood
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
City Square
20 W Franklin St 2FE1, 2nd Floor Apt 1
20 West Franklin Street, Hagerstown, MD
Studio
$525
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Apartment Available in secure building. Onsite Laundry and Grocery store for efficient in-town living. Opportunity for Move-in fee discount and payment discount.
1 of 47
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
18238 PRESTWICK DR
18238 Prestwick Dr, St. James, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
NO Pets or Smoking. Located minutes from I-70 for commuters this home is conveniently located in the Westfields community with easy walking access to both recreation/pool facilities and elementary school.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Elizabethtown East
103-105 E WASHINGTON STREET - 103 1E
103 E Washington St, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
APARTMENTS NEARLY FINISHED REMODELING! These 3 bedroom apartments are finishing up a remodel.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Robinwood
11105 SUFFOLK DR
11105 Suffolk Drive, Robinwood, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Well maintained Single Family Home located near Meritus Medical Center, Black Rock Golf Course, county park and shopping. Available NOW! Contact your agent or me if you have any questions, concerns or to schedule a viewing.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Halfway
10738 BOWER AVENUE
10738 Bower Avenue, Halfway, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2376 sqft
Huge One level pristine home. NO STEPS, huge rooms, over 2300 sq ft on one level. Every room is oversized. Family room 16 x 36, garage is 28 x 24, MBR is 16 x 30. Luxury MBR Bath with massage shower. Three full baths.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
14 SNYDER AVENUE
14 Snyder Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
3440 sqft
This lovely 2nd level 2 bed apartment features a large kitchen, plenty of storage, Laundry in the building and quick access to amenities and restaurants
