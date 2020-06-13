22 Apartments for rent in Martinsburg, WV

Greetings, Mountain State apartment hunters, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for your Martinsburg, West Virginia apartment hunting adventures! A rapidly growing little city situated about 60 miles northwest of D.C., Martinsburg is home to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments and townhouses for rent you’ll find in “West by God Virginia.” Looking to score a super duper, crazy cool, fancy-pants apartment for rent in Martinsburg? Well, before you start ...

Life in Martinsburg Whether you’re a bargain renter or a big spender, you’ll find options galore in Martinsburg. Depending on size and amenities, rentals range from cheap (less than $700) to steep (up to $1,900). Waiting lists are rare, and most apartment complexes in the city have vacancies year round, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which Martinsburg rental is right for you. If you’re a fan of shiny new things (and who isn’t?), you’ll soon be loving life in Martinsburg, which is home to a wide range of recently constructed rentals that feature all sorts of cool bells and whistles (gourmet kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, patios, balconies, concierge service, and more). Just don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting basics when you’re ready to submit a leasing application in Martinsburg: proof of income, a couple forms of I.D., banking info, a list of previous residences, and the winning numbers for next month’s lotto. If you’re finally ready to say goodbye to that beer-stained barcalounger of yesteryear, you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty of furnished apartments for rent in Martinsburg. Just be prepared to pay an extra buck or two (or 50) if you’ll be kicking back in a furnished apartment. Same goes for pet friendly rentals in Martinsburg, as well as short term lease deals. There aren’t exactly any off-limits, detrimental-to-your-lifespan neighborhoods in Martinsburg, but, like any modern city, it has its fair share of both nice and sorta iffy ‘hoods. Just be sure to employ that legendary common sense of yours and spend some time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease. Now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you an uber-sweet rental in Martinsburg. Best of luck and happy hunting!