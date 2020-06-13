Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:29 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Martinsburg, WV

3 Units Available
Lee Trace
15000 Hood Cir, Martinsburg, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1324 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patios or balconies, and fireplaces. Community offers parking, as well as a gym, clubhouse and pool. Location is convenient for commuters, just off 1-81.
1 Unit Available
Linden at Berkley
1100 Myna Court, Martinsburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1650 sqft
Welcome to Linden At Martinsburg — one of Martinsburg's newest apartment destinations. We feature comfortable living with the extras you desire. Our professional management team will provide you with caring customer service.

Downtown Martinsburg
1 Unit Available
227 S MAPLE STREET S
227 S Maple Ave, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$925
1680 sqft
Charming Federal Townhouse built in 1910

1 Unit Available
217 N TENNESSEE
217 North Tennessee Avenue, Martinsburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Beautiful rancher in quiet residential area just 2 blocks from city park. Features 1 level living. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with central air and gas heat. 1-car attached garage. W/D hook ups. Trash is included in the rent. No Pets

1 Unit Available
327 N Centre St
327 North Centre Street, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story single family house - 3-4 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story half double house, electric heat, no utilities included, fenced yard, wd/hu ***A virtual video is available for walk through of this unit done on 3-26-20 available.

1 Unit Available
329 WINCHESTER AVE
329 Winchester Avenue, Martinsburg, WV
Studio
$1,800
Excellent location with this 3 level building. Basement great for storage, has a loading doc entrance. Main level has kitchen area/freezers, walk in fridge. Front of building was used as a restaurant.

1 Unit Available
333 ROSEMONT AVENUE
333 South Rosemont Avenue, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath half of duplex with nice hardwood floors on main level. nice corner lot with go parking
Results within 1 mile of Martinsburg

1 Unit Available
1955 ROCK CLIFF DRIVE
1955 Rock Cliff Drive, Berkeley County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$995
1165 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1955 ROCK CLIFF DRIVE in Berkeley County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
77 Burdette Dr
77 Burdette Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
77 Burdette Drive - Property Id: 245570 Tenant pays all utilities and services. No pets. Must complete a screening application before a showing will be scheduled. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
201 LAWN ST
201 Lawn Street, Berkeley County, WV
Studio
$5,000
South End property on Lawn St. Commercial Warehouse located south of Apple Harvest Drive, just off Rt 11S with 15,500 sqft and a 7500 sqft pad. Single bathroom in dock area and two dock doors.
Results within 5 miles of Martinsburg

1 Unit Available
44 DWIGHT COURT
44 Dwight Court, Berkeley County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Spacious split level home sits in convenient location to the VA Center, Coast Guard , IRS, and minutes to Rte. 9. Home offers two master suites. Fully equipped kitchen w/ sile stone island open to living room. Laminate flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
38 LITCHFIELD
38 Litchfield Ln W, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Townhome near Stonebridge golf course, features, 3 fully finished floors. lower level features half bath, laundry room, and finished recreation room. Main level has kitchen dining and living area with half bath.

1 Unit Available
103 MAIN ST W
103 West Main Street, Hedgesville, WV
Studio
$2,500
Commercial office space available in the town of Hedgesville! Formerly used as post office then renovated into employee training facility which features large rooms great as class and/or conference rooms, reception area, private offices, storage

1 Unit Available
127 STRATUS DRIVE
127 Stratus Drive, Jefferson County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2308 sqft
Available 3/16/20!!...Lovely home located in Quail Ridge. Easy commute location to Rt. 9. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large fenced rear yard. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis determined by owner.
Results within 10 miles of Martinsburg

1 Unit Available
88 TECUMSEH TRAIL
88 Tecumseh Trail, Berkeley County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1911 sqft
Lovely 3 level town home is located in The Woods community. Class A Family membership is available with a 12 month lease. 2 months security deposit, credit and background check is required.

1 Unit Available
10 STREAMSIDE PL
10 Streamside Place, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Gorgeous end unit TH in Potomac River Community. Bumpouts on all 3 levels, deck off the back, Breakfast room with gas FP. Nice owners suite with sep shower, tub and double vanities.

1 Unit Available
81 LAVONNE
81 Lavonne Dr, Berkeley County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 LAVONNE in Berkeley County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
111 PERTH WAY
111 Perth Way, Jefferson County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment on one level set up like a small townhouse. New LVT flooring, New heaters, New lights and switches. Strong Credit prefered

1 Unit Available
278 SCARBORO
278 Scarboro Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Spacious townhome in south Berkeley County. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 fully finished levels, and 1-car garage. CAC and electric heat pump, features fireplace in living room. Community play ground for young children.

1 Unit Available
28 SHEPHERD VILLAGE CIR
28 Shepherd Village Cir, Jefferson County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bright new end-unit townhome a short walk to downtown Shepherdstown. Open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen with abundant windows, insulated cellular top-down shades, vaulted ceilings and two skylights.

1 Unit Available
21 Scholarship Ln
21 Scholarship Lane, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
21 Scholarship lane - Property Id: 244199 Gorgeous three level townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining area, kitchen, rec room in basement, washer/dryer included, garage, and fenced yard. New paint.

Median Rent in Martinsburg

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Martinsburg is $732, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $912.
Studio
$637
1 Bed
$732
2 Beds
$912
3+ Beds
$1,268
City GuideMartinsburg
Greetings, Mountain State apartment hunters, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for your Martinsburg, West Virginia apartment hunting adventures! A rapidly growing little city situated about 60 miles northwest of D.C., Martinsburg is home to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments and townhouses for rent you’ll find in “West by God Virginia.” Looking to score a super duper, crazy cool, fancy-pants apartment for rent in Martinsburg? Well, before you start ...
Life in Martinsburg

Whether you’re a bargain renter or a big spender, you’ll find options galore in Martinsburg. Depending on size and amenities, rentals range from cheap (less than $700) to steep (up to $1,900). Waiting lists are rare, and most apartment complexes in the city have vacancies year round, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which Martinsburg rental is right for you.

If you’re a fan of shiny new things (and who isn’t?), you’ll soon be loving life in Martinsburg, which is home to a wide range of recently constructed rentals that feature all sorts of cool bells and whistles (gourmet kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, patios, balconies, concierge service, and more). Just don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting basics when you’re ready to submit a leasing application in Martinsburg: proof of income, a couple forms of I.D., banking info, a list of previous residences, and the winning numbers for next month’s lotto.

If you’re finally ready to say goodbye to that beer-stained barcalounger of yesteryear, you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty of furnished apartments for rent in Martinsburg. Just be prepared to pay an extra buck or two (or 50) if you’ll be kicking back in a furnished apartment. Same goes for pet friendly rentals in Martinsburg, as well as short term lease deals.

There aren’t exactly any off-limits, detrimental-to-your-lifespan neighborhoods in Martinsburg, but, like any modern city, it has its fair share of both nice and sorta iffy ‘hoods. Just be sure to employ that legendary common sense of yours and spend some time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease.

Now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you an uber-sweet rental in Martinsburg. Best of luck and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Martinsburg?
In Martinsburg, the median rent is $637 for a studio, $732 for a 1-bedroom, $912 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,268 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Martinsburg, check out our monthly Martinsburg Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Martinsburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Martinsburg area include Hood College, and Shenandoah University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Martinsburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Martinsburg from include Germantown, Frederick, Reston, Ashburn, and Herndon.

