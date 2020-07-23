/
berkeley county
66 Apartments for rent in Berkeley County, WV📍
Linden at Berkley
1100 Myna Court, Martinsburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1650 sqft
Welcome to Linden At Martinsburg — one of Martinsburg's newest apartment destinations. We feature comfortable living with the extras you desire. Our professional management team will provide you with caring customer service.
Lee Trace
15000 Hood Cir, Martinsburg, WV
1 Bedroom
$1,184
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patios or balconies, and fireplaces. Community offers parking, as well as a gym, clubhouse and pool. Location is convenient for commuters, just off 1-81.
62 SIROCCO COURT
62 Sirocco Court, Berkeley County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2495 sqft
Like New 4 BR 3.5 Bath Colonial in Potomac Station.
248 SEVERNA PARKWAY
248 Severna Pkwy, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
Photos to come. Brand new home for rent in Stonecrest. 3 bd 2.5 ba open floor plan. All bedrooms are large. Laundry on upper level. Easy access to I-81 for commuting. Close to shopping. Pets on case by case basis. $300 deposit per pet.
10 DESERT ROSE
10 Desert Rose Way, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
2384 sqft
Great end unit in Manor Park. Tenant occupied until the end of the month. Tenants will allow showings during the week after 5 pm. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Please use this link to apply:https://apply.link/329Xcbs
32 GENESIS DR
32 Genesis Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$950
3BD, 1.5BA townhouse available for rent in South Berkeley County. No pets, no exceptions.
20 CREEDMORE
20 Creedmore Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Like new townhouse - multi-layer light and water proof laminate wood-look vinyl flooring, carpet upstairs in bedrooms, window blinds, fenced rear yard, all appliances including washer & dryer.
49 SAVAGE CT.
49 Savage Court, Berkeley County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2100 sqft
Spacious end unit townhome in Falling Waters. Features split entry with access to finished first floor room, 1/2 bath and 1-car garage. Multiple closets for storage and access to rear yard.
87 GARFIELD
87 Garfield Dr, Berkeley County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1840 sqft
Lots of room in this adorable Inwood colonial! First floor open, L-shaped floor plan with a half bath off the kitchen, lots of storage and access to the back deck.
178 MAGELLAN
178 Magellan Dr, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
For rent very nice 3 level Townhome in Berkeley Ridge. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, Open floor plan. Walking distance to Spring Mills schools $1450 rent, $1450 security deposit, $55 application fee per adult. NO PETS.Must apply online.
72 TECUMSEH TRAIL
72 Tecumseh Trail, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2100 sqft
Villa is located on the 3rd fairway of the Mt. View Golf Course & is close to amenities.3 BR/3.5 baths/2 open decks/patio/storage. Great room has wood burning FP & laminate flooring.
38 LITCHFIELD
38 Litchfield Ln W, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Townhome near Stonebridge golf course, features, 3 fully finished floors. lower level features half bath, laundry room, and finished recreation room. Main level has kitchen dining and living area with half bath.
327 N Centre St
327 North Centre Street, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story single family house - 3-4 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story half double house, electric heat, no utilities included, fenced yard, wd/hu ***A virtual video is available for walk through of this unit done on 3-26-20 available.
77 Burdette Dr
77 Burdette Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
77 Burdette Drive - Property Id: 245570 Tenant pays all utilities and services. No pets. Must complete a screening application before a showing will be scheduled. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
21 Scholarship Ln
21 Scholarship Lane, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
21 Scholarship lane - Property Id: 244199 Gorgeous three level townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining area, kitchen, rec room in basement, washer/dryer included, garage, and fenced yard. New paint.
103 MAIN ST W
103 West Main Street, Hedgesville, WV
Studio
$2,500
Commercial office space available in the town of Hedgesville! Formerly used as post office then renovated into employee training facility which features large rooms great as class and/or conference rooms, reception area, private offices, storage
333 ROSEMONT AVENUE
333 South Rosemont Avenue, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath half of duplex with nice hardwood floors on main level. nice corner lot with go parking
127 STRATUS DRIVE
127 Stratus Drive, Jefferson County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2308 sqft
Available 3/16/20!!...Lovely home located in Quail Ridge. Easy commute location to Rt. 9. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large fenced rear yard. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis determined by owner.
Halfway
10722 Pickett Court
10722 Pickett Court, Halfway, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1716 sqft
10722 Pickett Court Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Williamsport! - 3 bedroom, 3 bath Single Family Home in Williamsport! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors! Kitchen, Living Room, Separate Dining Room.
16628 NATIONAL PIKE
16628 National Pike, Washington County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Exceptional furnished apartment on 2nd floor. Owner lives on 1st floor. Following are included in rent: Cable TV, Internet, septic; tenant pays electric and water. Garage bays available for extra $125/month per bay subject to availability.
111 PERTH WAY
111 Perth Way, Jefferson County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 111 PERTH WAY in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Halfway
10738 BOWER AVENUE
10738 Bower Avenue, Halfway, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2376 sqft
Huge One level pristine home. NO STEPS, huge rooms, over 2300 sq ft on one level. Every room is oversized. Family room 16 x 36, garage is 28 x 24, MBR is 16 x 30. Luxury MBR Bath with massage shower. Three full baths.
41 HIGHLAND PLACE
41 Highland Pl, Morgan County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1456 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rental home with great views and a 10 minute drive to town. Full walk out basement, a mixture of hardwood floors and carpet, laundry, screen porch, storage shed, cedar siding, large deck, and much more.
Residences at Jefferson Crossing
55 Pimlico Dr, Charles Town, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1136 sqft
Prime location in Charles Town close to shopping and dining. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, A/C, bathtub and dishwasher. Community features a business center, pool and gym.
