Residences at Jefferson Crossing

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $0-2 month's rent, depending on screening
Move-in Fees: $99 reservation fee (takes apartment off the market and $99 is credited towards move in payment); $300 amenity fee (one time, non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required; $65 (gets applied to final month's water bill)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one time, non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds