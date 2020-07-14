All apartments in Charles Town
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Residences at Jefferson Crossing

55 Pimlico Dr · (304) 250-1528
Location

55 Pimlico Dr, Charles Town, WV 25414

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 71-101 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 75-300 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Jefferson Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Residences at Jefferson Crossing is located at 55 Pimlico Dr Charles Town, WV and is managed by Gates Hudson. Residences at Jefferson Crossing offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 760 to 1136 sq.ft. Amenities include our new Club House, Air Conditioners, Business Center, Clubhouse, Dishwashers, Disposals and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $0-2 month's rent, depending on screening
Move-in Fees: $99 reservation fee (takes apartment off the market and $99 is credited towards move in payment); $300 amenity fee (one time, non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required; $65 (gets applied to final month's water bill)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one time, non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at Jefferson Crossing have any available units?
Residences at Jefferson Crossing has 2 units available starting at $1,439 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Residences at Jefferson Crossing have?
Some of Residences at Jefferson Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at Jefferson Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at Jefferson Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences at Jefferson Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at Jefferson Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Residences at Jefferson Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Residences at Jefferson Crossing offers parking.
Does Residences at Jefferson Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at Jefferson Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at Jefferson Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Residences at Jefferson Crossing has a pool.
Does Residences at Jefferson Crossing have accessible units?
No, Residences at Jefferson Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Residences at Jefferson Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences at Jefferson Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Residences at Jefferson Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Residences at Jefferson Crossing has units with air conditioning.
