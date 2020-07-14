Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access

Residences at Jefferson Crossing is located at 55 Pimlico Dr Charles Town, WV and is managed by Gates Hudson. Residences at Jefferson Crossing offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 760 to 1136 sq.ft. Amenities include our new Club House, Air Conditioners, Business Center, Clubhouse, Dishwashers, Disposals and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.