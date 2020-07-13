/
pet friendly apartments
104 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Shorewood, WI
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
3 Units Available
Oakwood
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,565
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Oakwood
1800 E. Kenmore
1800 East Kenmore Place, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to 1800 E. Kenmore - Old World charm, located in the heart of Shorewood near shopping including boutiques, grocery stores, restaurants and retail shopping. Near the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and bus line to downtown Milwaukee.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Oakwood
1806 E Kenmore
1806 East Kenmore Place, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to 1806 E. Kenmore - Old World charm, located in the heart of Shorewood near shopping including boutiques, grocery stores, restaurants and retail shopping. Near the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and bus line to downtown Milwaukee.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
2121 E Capitol
2121 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
$995
Welcome to The Annason- located at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Results within 1 mile of Shorewood
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Riverwest
River Edge
3869 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
670 sqft
Modern, small, well-kept building across from Kern Park. Quiet. Off-street parking. Near Capitol Drive bus line.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Riverwest
River Court
3863 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$765
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Classic art deco building across from Kern park. Large units with hardwood floors, old world charm with lots of closets, windows and charactor. Some units with sun rooms, dining rooms or eat in kitchens. Parking, garages.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
7 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$999
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
Newport Manor
1720 East Newport Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
661 sqft
Classic brick building on the corner of Newport and Oakland. Huge floor plans, many closets and windows, and hardwood floors. Some have sunrooms, eat-in kitchens and dining rooms, built-ins?. Backyard with picnic table and off-street parking
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Downer Woods
3402 N Oakland Ave
3402 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to 3402 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated April 13 at 03:20pm
$
13 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,013
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
982 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Downer Woods
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Welcome to 3438 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
800 E Henry Clay
800 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Downer Woods
3456 N Oakland
3456 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Managed by Katz Properties.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4777 North Cumberland Boulevard
4777 North Cumberland Boulevard, Whitefish Bay, WI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Available 8/1. UNIQUE single family home rental opportunity in Whitefish Bay. Magnificent Colonial in Whitefish Bay's idyllic Cumberland Forest offers this stately 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Shorewood
Verified
1 of 90
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
52 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1071 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
36 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
23 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,445
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
14 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1377 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
18 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,415
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
