pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
117 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Creek, WI
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1639 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
1 Unit Available
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square. Our rental house offer a cosy and modern open concept style.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Creek
12 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
13 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$852
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$938
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Contact for Availability
Bay View
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 2636 S Logan Avenue - Located in the heart of Bayview close to shopping, restaurants, bus routes, parks and with a convenience store nearby. Walking distance to Lake Michigan. Managed by Katz Properties.
1 Unit Available
Bay View
2584 S Burrell St
2584 South Burrell Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1100 sqft
Beautiful New Listing: 2584 South Burrell, Bayview - Property Id: 289267 Beautiful New Listing: 2584 South Burrell, Bayview Milwaukee, WI, 53207 Newly Listed.
1 Unit Available
3872 S Lake Drive 102
3872 South Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3872 S Lake Drive 102 Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Lakefront Condo! - ***Please note that the photos are from when previous tenant lived there.
1 Unit Available
601 Milwaukee Ave 301
601 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
NEWLY LISTED: Spacious 1BR, Heat Included, HWFLrs - Property Id: 166844 NEWLY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM - 601 Milwaukee Ave #301 A One bedroom available for rent. $700, heat, hot water and cooking gas all included.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Creek
52 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1071 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
36 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
18 Units Available
Briarwick Apartments
9050 W Waterford Sq S, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$867
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds.
27 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$718
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
12 Units Available
Root River Estates
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$903
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
7 Units Available
President Heights
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$923
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
935 sqft
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents.
23 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$886
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1009 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
23 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,445
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
18 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,415
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
8 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
30 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
26 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
18 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
7 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,305
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
2 Units Available
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
