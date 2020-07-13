/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Racine, WI
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
6 Units Available
The 13th Ward
Douglas Gardens
1809 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI
Studio
$1,250
1800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Douglas Gardens in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
River Bluff
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
753 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
2 Units Available
Slausondale
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI
Studio
$659
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Manor in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
School Section - Towerview
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$730
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
946 sqft
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Georgetown
3603 Princess Place
3603 Princess Pl, Racine, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1190 sqft
3603 Princess Place Available 08/15/20 Immaculate super cute 3 bedroom town home with finished basement! $1395 - Immaculate super cute 3 bedroom town home with finished basement and large deck off back which leads to nice fenced in backyard! Huge
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
720 S Marquette St
720 South Marquette Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Available 09/12/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028 RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shorecrest
827 3 Mile Rd
827 Three Mile Road, Racine, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful single family home in Racine - Available July 1st 2020 This immaculate 3 bedroom ranch is larger than it looks. The great room opens to the fully updated kitchen with new cabinets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Grove
2705 Ashland Avenue
2705 Ashland Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Contact Dreama for more information 262-939-6013 (RLNE5671427)
Results within 10 miles of Racine
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1639 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$938
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
7 Units Available
Nash
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Columbus
2020 53rd St Upper
2020 53rd Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
Unit Upper Available 09/01/20 ALL BILLS PAID! , FURNISHED TOO! 1person 45+ - Property Id: 231641 ALL BILLS PAID! Utilities, Cable TV, High-Speed Internet, Off-Street Parking, 8'X10' Shed.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha. This home is filled with charm, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, spacious living room, Kitchen with all newer appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Columbus
2018 62nd St
2018 62nd Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
2018 62nd St - Kenosha - Property Id: 285955 Kenosha - Lower Duplex - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted. Call our office at 262-358-9919.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Endee
4826 45th Ave
4826 45th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. detached garage and large basement. This house is in a great neighborhood! Come see this house and make it your home today! Contact GRT, LLC. 8479151444. (RLNE3970034)
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
6614 15th Avenue
6614 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
4 Bed 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Check out this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 story single family home with some recent updates. Enclosed front porch and detached one car garage. Brand new appliances including washer/dryer. Move in ready! (RLNE5845273)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
1503 68th Street
1503 68th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
Charming Bungalow - Modern 3 bedroom home with large kitchen and formal dining room. Large living room with wood floors, 2 contemporary bathrooms, and large yard. (RLNE4919085)
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Wilson
5041 39th Avenue
5041 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below! Beautiful newer ranch home.
1 of 39
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Kenosha Central Business District
1018 57th St
1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1536 sqft
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with
1 of 21
Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square. Our rental house offer a cosy and modern open concept style.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
St. Joe's
6709 25th Ave
6709 25th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Remodeled unit with new floors in Kitchen and Bathroom, re-stained original wood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets and counters, new shower/tub, vanity and mirror. Washer Dryer in the common basement.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
601 Milwaukee Ave 301
601 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
NEWLY LISTED: Spacious 1BR, Heat Included, HWFLrs - Property Id: 166844 NEWLY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM - 601 Milwaukee Ave #301 A One bedroom available for rent. $700, heat, hot water and cooking gas all included.
