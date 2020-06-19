928 South 2nd Street

Amenities

Available July 1st. Unique 2 bedroom 1 bathroom row house style lower unit in Walker's Point! Updated kitchen! Unit is 2 floors. First floor features Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom, and Living room. Lower level features 2nd bedroom and access to an adjoining storage & laundry area (shared w/ upper tenant) with a full size washer & dryer (free use) and a walk out exit door to a fenced in back yard area. Near bus stop, bars, restaurants, and interstate. One parking spot included at surface lot next to the property. Tenant pays gas & electric. Parking, water, sewer, and trash included in the rent. One pet welcome w/ Landlord approval; $200 non refundable pet fee + $25 per month pet rent.



Due to Covid, no in person showings at this time. Video tour available upon email inquiry to leasing/management company.

Row house style five-unit apartment building offers 2 & 4 bedroom, 1-1.5 baths located in popular Walkers Point neighborhood offers surface parking lot, fenced in back yard area and some units with multi-level living space ideal for a live/work or roommate situations. Updates in apartments include new flooring/carpet, hardwood floors, updated kitchens & on site laundry. Lower units have walk out basement level door to back yard. Pets welcome with landlord approval and applicable fees. Many restaurants, coffee shops and other conveniences walkable to this property. Only a few blocks from the lakefront, riverwalk and The Historic Third Ward.