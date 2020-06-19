All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

928 South 2nd Street

928 South 2nd Street · (414) 331-4542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

928 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Walker's Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Available July 1st. Unique 2 bedroom 1 bathroom row house style lower unit in Walker's Point! Updated kitchen! Unit is 2 floors. First floor features Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom, and Living room. Lower level features 2nd bedroom and access to an adjoining storage & laundry area (shared w/ upper tenant) with a full size washer & dryer (free use) and a walk out exit door to a fenced in back yard area. Near bus stop, bars, restaurants, and interstate. One parking spot included at surface lot next to the property. Tenant pays gas & electric. Parking, water, sewer, and trash included in the rent. One pet welcome w/ Landlord approval; $200 non refundable pet fee + $25 per month pet rent.

Due to Covid, no in person showings at this time. Video tour available upon email inquiry to leasing/management company.
Row house style five-unit apartment building offers 2 & 4 bedroom, 1-1.5 baths located in popular Walkers Point neighborhood offers surface parking lot, fenced in back yard area and some units with multi-level living space ideal for a live/work or roommate situations. Updates in apartments include new flooring/carpet, hardwood floors, updated kitchens & on site laundry. Lower units have walk out basement level door to back yard. Pets welcome with landlord approval and applicable fees. Many restaurants, coffee shops and other conveniences walkable to this property. Only a few blocks from the lakefront, riverwalk and The Historic Third Ward.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 South 2nd Street have any available units?
928 South 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 South 2nd Street have?
Some of 928 South 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 South 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
928 South 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 South 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 South 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 928 South 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 928 South 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 928 South 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 South 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 South 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 928 South 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 928 South 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 928 South 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 928 South 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 South 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
