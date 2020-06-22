All apartments in Milwaukee
4875 N 27th Street

4875 North 27th Street · (414) 797-1819
Location

4875 North 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53209
Old North Milwaukee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4875 N 27th Street · Avail. Jul 8

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4875 N 27th Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Huge 5 Bdrm 2 Full Bath Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 8th, 2020!

APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED!
Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed

- 5 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathroom
- 1575 sqft
- Rent $1395
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $1395
- Single Family Home
- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal
- Tenants Responsible for All Utilities
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $204
- Full Basement with Washer and Dryer Hookups
- One Car Garage
- Cats and Dogs Allowed with a $30 Non-Refundable Monthly Fee and a $300 Additional Security Deposit
*** Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List ***
- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!

Welcome Home to this his gorgeous open concept home features room to room with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths, recently renovated kitchen, and large backyard. Easy access from W Hampton Ave and N Teutonia Ave. Close to many great area restaurants, bars, and plenty of shopping options. Within walking distance to Route 12 Bus Line to take you anywhere you might want to go in Milwaukee. Make an appointment today!

Application Process:

- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent

To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.

This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!

(RLNE3323688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 4875 N 27th Street have any available units?
4875 N 27th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4875 N 27th Street have?
Some of 4875 N 27th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4875 N 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4875 N 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4875 N 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4875 N 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4875 N 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4875 N 27th Street does offer parking.
Does 4875 N 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4875 N 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4875 N 27th Street have a pool?
No, 4875 N 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4875 N 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 4875 N 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4875 N 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4875 N 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
