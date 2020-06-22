Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

4875 N 27th Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Huge 5 Bdrm 2 Full Bath Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 8th, 2020!



APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED!

Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed



- 5 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathroom

- 1575 sqft

- Rent $1395

- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July

- Deposit $1395

- Single Family Home

- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal

- Tenants Responsible for All Utilities

- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $204

- Full Basement with Washer and Dryer Hookups

- One Car Garage

- Cats and Dogs Allowed with a $30 Non-Refundable Monthly Fee and a $300 Additional Security Deposit

*** Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List ***

- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!



Welcome Home to this his gorgeous open concept home features room to room with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths, recently renovated kitchen, and large backyard. Easy access from W Hampton Ave and N Teutonia Ave. Close to many great area restaurants, bars, and plenty of shopping options. Within walking distance to Route 12 Bus Line to take you anywhere you might want to go in Milwaukee. Make an appointment today!



Application Process:



- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age

- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.

- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.

- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent



To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.



This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!



