4325 N 63rd Street Available 06/20/20 COMING SOON!! Pet Friendly Capitol Heights 4 Bdrm Home Wants To Welcome You Home! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View June 20th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed



- 4 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- 1268 Sqft

- Rent $1295

- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July

- Deposit $1295

- Single Family Home

- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal

- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water

- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill

- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $191

- Washer and Dryer Hookups

- Off-Street Parking

- Dogs and Cats Allowed With a $30 Monthly Fee per Pet and a $300 Security Deposit Increase - Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List

- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!



Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom single-family home. Enjoy large living spaces and plenty of natural light. Complete with a gorgeous kitchen with a stove and refrigerator for your convenience! Close to public transportation. Easy access from W Congress St Rd. Enjoy the convenience of being close to many shopping options in a great community. Make an appointment today!



Application Process:



- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age

- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.

- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.

- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent



To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.



This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!



