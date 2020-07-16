4122 N 13th St Upper

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

RENTAL OPEN HOUSE: 4122 N 13th Spacious 3BR - Property Id: 257168



RENTAL OPEN HOUSE: 1:00-2:30PM



Located at 4122 N 13th Street within a very short drive to West Capitol Drive and Interstate 43, this completely spacious 1001 sq ft 2nd floor apartment was completely renovated last year, move in ready with great owners.



The second floor apartment features hardwood floors with spacious a formal living room plus dining room with all original hardwood features throughout plus fireplace mantle as pictured, three good sized bedrooms with two carpeted, fully renovated eat in kitchen with new cabinets with stainless gas stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher plus newly renovated tile bath.



Other features:

Washer/dryer hookup

Basement

Detached garage, one space available.



IF YOU HAVE TIME TO COME OVER TO MY OPEN HOUSE AND WISH TO APPLY PLEASE BRING YOUR STATE LICENSE OR ID PLUS PROOF OF INCOME WITH A $20 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT

18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER.



Please Text or call Peter@ (630)750-1712 to set up a showing of this spacious apartment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257168

Property Id 257168



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5929814)