Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

4122 N 13th St Upper

4122 North 13th Street · (630) 750-1712
Location

4122 North 13th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53209
Rufus King

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Upper · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENTAL OPEN HOUSE: 4122 N 13th Spacious 3BR - Property Id: 257168

RENTAL OPEN HOUSE: 1:00-2:30PM

Located at 4122 N 13th Street within a very short drive to West Capitol Drive and Interstate 43, this completely spacious 1001 sq ft 2nd floor apartment was completely renovated last year, move in ready with great owners.

The second floor apartment features hardwood floors with spacious a formal living room plus dining room with all original hardwood features throughout plus fireplace mantle as pictured, three good sized bedrooms with two carpeted, fully renovated eat in kitchen with new cabinets with stainless gas stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher plus newly renovated tile bath.

Other features:
Washer/dryer hookup
Basement
Detached garage, one space available.

IF YOU HAVE TIME TO COME OVER TO MY OPEN HOUSE AND WISH TO APPLY PLEASE BRING YOUR STATE LICENSE OR ID PLUS PROOF OF INCOME WITH A $20 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT
18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER.

Please Text or call Peter@ (630)750-1712 to set up a showing of this spacious apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257168
Property Id 257168

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5929814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 N 13th St Upper have any available units?
4122 N 13th St Upper has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 N 13th St Upper have?
Some of 4122 N 13th St Upper's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 N 13th St Upper currently offering any rent specials?
4122 N 13th St Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 N 13th St Upper pet-friendly?
No, 4122 N 13th St Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 4122 N 13th St Upper offer parking?
Yes, 4122 N 13th St Upper offers parking.
Does 4122 N 13th St Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 N 13th St Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 N 13th St Upper have a pool?
No, 4122 N 13th St Upper does not have a pool.
Does 4122 N 13th St Upper have accessible units?
No, 4122 N 13th St Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 N 13th St Upper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4122 N 13th St Upper has units with dishwashers.
