Amenities

garage conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking garage

Office For Rent - I currently have several cubicles available for rent across from Washington Park. The space can be configured in several different layouts based on the amount of space needed.



Entire property is monitored by CC surveillance system.



Conference Room, Kitchen and Restrooms are shared with other tenants.



Garage and basement storage space available as well and pricing can be negotiated.



I currently run a lawn care company out of the back of the building and myself and my team are working out of a portion of the space.



Please email me with questions.