2910 E Kenwood Blvd

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets fireplace

Experience 4 fabulous floors of luxury! Like new construction just steps from Lake Park and located on Milwaukee's Historic East Side. Hardwood floors throughout, two natural fireplaces, crown molding and flowing floor plan ideal for today's living. Open concept kitchen, dining and family room space makes entertaining and gathering easy. Large mudroom, second floor laundry, three full baths, plus two half baths. To die for master suite with double walk-in closet and separate water closet. Lower level rec room has egress window. Stunning property!!