Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2910 E Kenwood Blvd

2910 East Kenwood Boulevard · (414) 962-3605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2910 East Kenwood Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Downer Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Experience 4 fabulous floors of luxury! Like new construction just steps from Lake Park and located on Milwaukee's Historic East Side. Hardwood floors throughout, two natural fireplaces, crown molding and flowing floor plan ideal for today's living. Open concept kitchen, dining and family room space makes entertaining and gathering easy. Large mudroom, second floor laundry, three full baths, plus two half baths. To die for master suite with double walk-in closet and separate water closet. Lower level rec room has egress window. Stunning property!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 E Kenwood Blvd have any available units?
2910 E Kenwood Blvd has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 E Kenwood Blvd have?
Some of 2910 E Kenwood Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 E Kenwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2910 E Kenwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 E Kenwood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2910 E Kenwood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 2910 E Kenwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2910 E Kenwood Blvd offers parking.
Does 2910 E Kenwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 E Kenwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 E Kenwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 2910 E Kenwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2910 E Kenwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2910 E Kenwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 E Kenwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 E Kenwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
