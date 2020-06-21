All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 2809 N 86th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
2809 N 86th St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2809 N 86th St

2809 North 86th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2809 North 86th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222
Cooper Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2809 N 86th St Available 07/01/20 Fabulous 4 Bedroom!!! - Don't miss this 4 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home. This home will delight you with a living room with a large picture window and hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with tile floors, back-splash, and counters. 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors on the main floor, 2 carpeted bedrooms upstairs. Full bath on main floor, half bath on upper. Full basement. Large yard with mature trees. Garage off of alley. Near many parks!

Pets allowed with size and breed restrictions. Additional pet rent and pet deposit apply.

Call to schedule a showing or visit our website to submit an application today.

Units may vary in size and pricing. Pictures shown may be of model unit and may not represent the actual unit.

(RLNE5829243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 N 86th St have any available units?
2809 N 86th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 N 86th St have?
Some of 2809 N 86th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 N 86th St currently offering any rent specials?
2809 N 86th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 N 86th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 N 86th St is pet friendly.
Does 2809 N 86th St offer parking?
Yes, 2809 N 86th St does offer parking.
Does 2809 N 86th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 N 86th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 N 86th St have a pool?
No, 2809 N 86th St does not have a pool.
Does 2809 N 86th St have accessible units?
No, 2809 N 86th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 N 86th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 N 86th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2424 E Webster
2424 East Webster Place
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53224
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Park East Enterprise
1407 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53212
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering