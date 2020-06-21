Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2809 N 86th St Available 07/01/20 Fabulous 4 Bedroom!!! - Don't miss this 4 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home. This home will delight you with a living room with a large picture window and hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with tile floors, back-splash, and counters. 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors on the main floor, 2 carpeted bedrooms upstairs. Full bath on main floor, half bath on upper. Full basement. Large yard with mature trees. Garage off of alley. Near many parks!



Pets allowed with size and breed restrictions. Additional pet rent and pet deposit apply.



Call to schedule a showing or visit our website to submit an application today.



Units may vary in size and pricing. Pictures shown may be of model unit and may not represent the actual unit.



(RLNE5829243)