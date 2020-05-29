2584 S Burrell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Listing: 2584 South Burrell, Bayview - Property Id: 289267



Newly Listed.

A recently renovated 2BR apartment located in the heart of wonderful neighborhood of Bayview available to move in on July 1st. Please call ahead for more information and to set up a showing.



A brief description below:

This 2 bedroom unit in Bay View will be available July 1st! There is off street parking, central air, private back yard. Tenant is responsible for electric, heat, water, and trash. Pets are okay with a pet deposit of $250 plus an additional $25 a month. Rent is $1100, Security Deposit $1100 with Pet Deposit $250 per pet.



UNIT FEATURES

Laundry room W/Stackable washer/dryer , Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator/gas hot air heat/ off street parking/ yard/ Porch, deck.



Please TEXT or call Peter's mobile phone@ (630)750-1712 for more information to set up a showing !!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289267

Property Id 289267



