Milwaukee, WI
2584 S Burrell St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2584 S Burrell St

2584 South Burrell Street · (630) 750-1712
Location

2584 South Burrell Street, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Bay View

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Listing: 2584 South Burrell, Bayview - Property Id: 289267

Newly Listed.
A recently renovated 2BR apartment located in the heart of wonderful neighborhood of Bayview available to move in on July 1st. Please call ahead for more information and to set up a showing.

A brief description below:
This 2 bedroom unit in Bay View will be available July 1st! There is off street parking, central air, private back yard. Tenant is responsible for electric, heat, water, and trash. Pets are okay with a pet deposit of $250 plus an additional $25 a month. Rent is $1100, Security Deposit $1100 with Pet Deposit $250 per pet.

UNIT FEATURES
Laundry room W/Stackable washer/dryer , Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator/gas hot air heat/ off street parking/ yard/ Porch, deck.

Please TEXT or call Peter's mobile phone@ (630)750-1712 for more information to set up a showing !!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289267
Property Id 289267

(RLNE5813861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

