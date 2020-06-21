2469 N 56th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym playground pool

Located just blocks away from outstanding area restaurants and shopping, this cozy 2 bedroom features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, small pantry area, dining rooms, large front porch with windows that overlooks newer playground across the street, and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. Pets welcome with added one time non-refundable fee. No smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Online application with background checks required for anyone over 18. 12 month lease minimum. Professional property management by Renters Warehouse Milwaukee. Property Criteria: (1) Verifiable monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount. (2) Credit score of 600+ (below 600 may require extra deposit) (3) Good standing rental history. (No Evictions and/or Unlawful Detainers) (4) No outstanding balance for utilities Please call 414.269.4390 for showing times.