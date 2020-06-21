All apartments in Milwaukee
2469 N 56th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

2469 N 56th St

2469 North 56th Street · (414) 458-2471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2469 North 56th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53210
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
Located just blocks away from outstanding area restaurants and shopping, this cozy 2 bedroom features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, small pantry area, dining rooms, large front porch with windows that overlooks newer playground across the street, and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. Pets welcome with added one time non-refundable fee. No smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Online application with background checks required for anyone over 18. 12 month lease minimum. Professional property management by Renters Warehouse Milwaukee. Property Criteria: (1) Verifiable monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount. (2) Credit score of 600+ (below 600 may require extra deposit) (3) Good standing rental history. (No Evictions and/or Unlawful Detainers) (4) No outstanding balance for utilities Please call 414.269.4390 for showing times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2469 N 56th St have any available units?
2469 N 56th St has a unit available for $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2469 N 56th St have?
Some of 2469 N 56th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2469 N 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
2469 N 56th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2469 N 56th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2469 N 56th St is pet friendly.
Does 2469 N 56th St offer parking?
No, 2469 N 56th St does not offer parking.
Does 2469 N 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2469 N 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2469 N 56th St have a pool?
Yes, 2469 N 56th St has a pool.
Does 2469 N 56th St have accessible units?
No, 2469 N 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2469 N 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2469 N 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
