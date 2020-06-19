All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

234 N Broadway

234 North Broadway Street · (414) 935-4500
Location

234 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Historic Third Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
sauna
Don't miss the chance to rent this spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo located in The Broadway in the heart of the fantastic Third Ward! The unit boasts HWFs, a Breakfast Bar, & spacious Living Room. Fabulous Features include: All Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, In-unit Washer/Dryer, Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, 1 Outdoor Parking Space, Storage Unit, Water, Sewer, & Trash. This vintage building offers an outdoor Patio area with courtesy Grills, a Fitness Center, Sauna, and a Community Room. The location provides everything the Third Ward has to offer and is literally just steps away from Shopping, Groceries, Restaurants, the Lakefront, Summerfest grounds, the Art Museum, Nightlife Entertainment, & so much more....Downtown living at its finest! Sorry, no pets. Broker Listed Property (My Dwelling Inc.) on Behalf of Owner

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 N Broadway have any available units?
234 N Broadway has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 N Broadway have?
Some of 234 N Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
234 N Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 N Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 234 N Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 234 N Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 234 N Broadway does offer parking.
Does 234 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 N Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 234 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 234 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 234 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 234 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 N Broadway has units with dishwashers.
