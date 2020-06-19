234 N Broadway

Amenities
Don't miss the chance to rent this spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo located in The Broadway in the heart of the fantastic Third Ward! The unit boasts HWFs, a Breakfast Bar, & spacious Living Room. Fabulous Features include: All Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, In-unit Washer/Dryer, Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, 1 Outdoor Parking Space, Storage Unit, Water, Sewer, & Trash. This vintage building offers an outdoor Patio area with courtesy Grills, a Fitness Center, Sauna, and a Community Room. The location provides everything the Third Ward has to offer and is literally just steps away from Shopping, Groceries, Restaurants, the Lakefront, Summerfest grounds, the Art Museum, Nightlife Entertainment, & so much more....Downtown living at its finest! Sorry, no pets. Broker Listed Property (My Dwelling Inc.) on Behalf of Owner
Terms: One year lease