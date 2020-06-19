Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking bbq/grill garage

2010 N Buffum Street Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Executive Condo for Rent - Brewers Hill - 3BR/2.5BA Executive Condo for Rent in Milwaukee's Historic Brewers Hill Neighborhood. This recently constructed condo features a stunning 1950 square feet, and all the amenities you would expect: Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, including gas range, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, and 1st floor washer/dryer. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, and living room in Open Concept layout. Second floor features Master Bedroom Suite, with full bath, plus another two bedrooms and second full bath. 3rd floor has a large "bonus room," with enough space for a guest bedroom, office, game room, or a den.



Grill out on your spacious 2nd floor deck, or just enjoy the view. Secure 1-car garage plus one additional off-street parking. Large, unfinished basement with ample storage. Energy efficient central air/heat, with dual-zones. Security System pre-installed.



Located in the trendy Brewers Hill neighborhood; blocks from Lakefront Brewery, near downtown, Water Street, Brady Street, North Avenue, Fiserv Forum, and the Milwaukee River trails. Quick access to I-43 freeway or the Lakefront. Who says you can't have it all?



Dogs allowed for an extra fee. No cats. Occupancy available: July 1st.



Serious and qualified applicants only. $30 non-refundable application fee per adult. All rents collected electronically.



To schedule a showing, reply to this email, or call, with the following information:



1. Name

2. phone #

3. current address (or just city/state)

4. date/time you would like to schedule your showing



Hurry this will NOT last long!



No Cats Allowed



