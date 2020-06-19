All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2010 N Buffum Street

2010 North Buffum Street · (414) 436-7100
Location

2010 North Buffum Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Brewer's Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2010 N Buffum Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2010 N Buffum Street Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Executive Condo for Rent - Brewers Hill - 3BR/2.5BA Executive Condo for Rent in Milwaukee's Historic Brewers Hill Neighborhood. This recently constructed condo features a stunning 1950 square feet, and all the amenities you would expect: Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, including gas range, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, and 1st floor washer/dryer. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, and living room in Open Concept layout. Second floor features Master Bedroom Suite, with full bath, plus another two bedrooms and second full bath. 3rd floor has a large "bonus room," with enough space for a guest bedroom, office, game room, or a den.

Grill out on your spacious 2nd floor deck, or just enjoy the view. Secure 1-car garage plus one additional off-street parking. Large, unfinished basement with ample storage. Energy efficient central air/heat, with dual-zones. Security System pre-installed.

Located in the trendy Brewers Hill neighborhood; blocks from Lakefront Brewery, near downtown, Water Street, Brady Street, North Avenue, Fiserv Forum, and the Milwaukee River trails. Quick access to I-43 freeway or the Lakefront. Who says you can't have it all?

Dogs allowed for an extra fee. No cats. Occupancy available: July 1st.

Serious and qualified applicants only. $30 non-refundable application fee per adult. All rents collected electronically.

To schedule a showing, reply to this email, or call, with the following information:

1. Name
2. phone #
3. current address (or just city/state)
4. date/time you would like to schedule your showing

Hurry this will NOT last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5822394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
