All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:36 AM

1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209

1809 North Cambridge Avenue · (414) 758-1357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Lower East Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1809 North Cambridge Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The perfect apartment! Laminate wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, natural stone tile flooring and wall surrounds in bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, large balcony, and 9ft tall ceilings. Flats 1809 is located blocks from Lake Michigan, and right around the corner from the great bars, restaurants, and shops of Brady Street! When you decide to make Flats 1809 Apartments your home, you will find yourself in a modern apartment that combines the best of luxury and comfort into one. With this blend of location, classic architecture, modern design and comfort, you will be proud to call Flats 1809 home.

Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Water, sewer, and trash are included. Pets welcome with $30/month pet rent and $300 pet fee.
This is a pet friendly building. Indoor, heated parking is available for an $150/month. The building is wired with AT&T's fiber network for high speed internet. Building has 24/7 security cameras and locked entrances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 have any available units?
1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 have?
Some of 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 currently offering any rent specials?
1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 is pet friendly.
Does 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 offer parking?
Yes, 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 does offer parking.
Does 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 have a pool?
No, 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 does not have a pool.
Does 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 have accessible units?
No, 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St
Milwaukee, WI 53223
3953 N Maryland
3953 North Maryland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53233
2611 N Stowell
2611 North Stowell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
2465 N Frederick
2465 North Frederick Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
2550 N Lake
2550 North Lake Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53211
2564 N Lake
2564 North Lake Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Park East Enterprise
1407 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53212

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity