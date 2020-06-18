1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

The perfect apartment! Laminate wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, natural stone tile flooring and wall surrounds in bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, large balcony, and 9ft tall ceilings. Flats 1809 is located blocks from Lake Michigan, and right around the corner from the great bars, restaurants, and shops of Brady Street! When you decide to make Flats 1809 Apartments your home, you will find yourself in a modern apartment that combines the best of luxury and comfort into one. With this blend of location, classic architecture, modern design and comfort, you will be proud to call Flats 1809 home.



Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Water, sewer, and trash are included. Pets welcome with $30/month pet rent and $300 pet fee.

This is a pet friendly building. Indoor, heated parking is available for an $150/month. The building is wired with AT&T's fiber network for high speed internet. Building has 24/7 security cameras and locked entrances.