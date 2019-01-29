All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1364 N 58th St

1364 North 58th Street · (414) 797-1819 ext. 304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1364 North 58th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Hawthorne Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1364 N 58th St · Avail. Jun 19

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
1364 N 58th St Available 06/19/20 COMING SOON!! Pet Friendly Washington Heights 3 Bdrm Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View June 19, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed

- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- 1484 Sqft
- Rent $1295
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $1295
- Single Family Home
- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal
- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water
- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $165
- Washer and Dryer Hookups
- Street Parking Only
- Balcony off Master bedroom upstairs
- Storage Shed in Back Yard
- Partially Fenced in Yard
- Dogs and Cats Allowed With a $30 Monthly Fee per Pet and a $300 Security Deposit Increase - Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List
- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!

This adorable Washington Heights Single-family house has all the space you seen plus some great updates. This beauty features a large yard, a spacious living room with large windows that allow ample natural light, private balcony off the master bedroom upstairs plus the kitchen appliances are included for your convenience. There is a storage shed in the back yard to provide extra storage space. Located in the Washington Heights area - just two blocks from Wauwatosa. Enjoy a bustling restaurant and social scene with Valentine Coffee Roasters, WyEast Pizza and Neighborhood Draft all just a couple blocks away. Enjoy peaceful walks through the park at Hawthorn Glen and much more!

Application Process:

- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent

To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.

This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!

(RLNE4722703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 N 58th St have any available units?
1364 N 58th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1364 N 58th St have?
Some of 1364 N 58th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 N 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
1364 N 58th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 N 58th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1364 N 58th St is pet friendly.
Does 1364 N 58th St offer parking?
No, 1364 N 58th St does not offer parking.
Does 1364 N 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 N 58th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 N 58th St have a pool?
No, 1364 N 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 1364 N 58th St have accessible units?
No, 1364 N 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 N 58th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1364 N 58th St does not have units with dishwashers.
