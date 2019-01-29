Amenities

1364 N 58th St Available 06/19/20 COMING SOON!! Pet Friendly Washington Heights 3 Bdrm Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View June 19, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed



- 3 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- 1484 Sqft

- Rent $1295

- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July

- Deposit $1295

- Single Family Home

- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal

- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water

- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill

- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $165

- Washer and Dryer Hookups

- Street Parking Only

- Balcony off Master bedroom upstairs

- Storage Shed in Back Yard

- Partially Fenced in Yard

- Dogs and Cats Allowed With a $30 Monthly Fee per Pet and a $300 Security Deposit Increase - Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List

- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!



This adorable Washington Heights Single-family house has all the space you seen plus some great updates. This beauty features a large yard, a spacious living room with large windows that allow ample natural light, private balcony off the master bedroom upstairs plus the kitchen appliances are included for your convenience. There is a storage shed in the back yard to provide extra storage space. Located in the Washington Heights area - just two blocks from Wauwatosa. Enjoy a bustling restaurant and social scene with Valentine Coffee Roasters, WyEast Pizza and Neighborhood Draft all just a couple blocks away. Enjoy peaceful walks through the park at Hawthorn Glen and much more!



Application Process:



- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age

- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.

- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.

- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent



To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.



This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!



