Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:31 PM

1115 North Edison St.

1115 North Edison Street · (414) 935-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1115 North Edison Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Juneau Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo that includes a Boat Slip/Dock located on Milwaukee River and near the Performing Arts,Restaurants and Entertainment. The Condo is gorgeous completely updated and features the following: a kitchen that is completely updated with beautiful wood cabinetry, gas stove and black appliances; living room has a fireplace, sliding glass doors that leads to a deck that provides a scenic view of the river; the bedrooms are on the upper level both have a balcony; the finished lowerl ever level can be utilized as an office or family room; also included is a w/d and a garage. The property is pet friendly.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1115 North Edison St. have any available units?
1115 North Edison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 North Edison St. have?
Some of 1115 North Edison St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 North Edison St. currently offering any rent specials?
1115 North Edison St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 North Edison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 North Edison St. is pet friendly.
Does 1115 North Edison St. offer parking?
Yes, 1115 North Edison St. does offer parking.
Does 1115 North Edison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 North Edison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 North Edison St. have a pool?
No, 1115 North Edison St. does not have a pool.
Does 1115 North Edison St. have accessible units?
No, 1115 North Edison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 North Edison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 North Edison St. does not have units with dishwashers.

