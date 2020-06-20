1115 North Edison St..

Amenities

This is a 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo that includes a Boat Slip/Dock located on Milwaukee River and near the Performing Arts,Restaurants and Entertainment. The Condo is gorgeous completely updated and features the following: a kitchen that is completely updated with beautiful wood cabinetry, gas stove and black appliances; living room has a fireplace, sliding glass doors that leads to a deck that provides a scenic view of the river; the bedrooms are on the upper level both have a balcony; the finished lowerl ever level can be utilized as an office or family room; also included is a w/d and a garage. The property is pet friendly.



Terms: One year lease