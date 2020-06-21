1021 N 33rd St

Amenities
Enjoy a spacious move in ready, fully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath with brand new windows, insulation, laminate flooring in kitchen, with a gigantic walk-in pantry.
Service coordinator on staff to ensure a pleasant living experience. Come and take a tour of your future home.
For more information or to book a showing contact Devin with Team Management at: 414-273-8326
Income Restrictions do Apply, Pricing & Availability Subject to Change.
Professionally Managed by TEAM Management, LLC.,which is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4597468)