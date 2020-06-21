All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1021 N 33rd St

1021 North 33rd Street · (414) 273-8326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 North 33rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Concordia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 N 33rd St. · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Enjoy a spacious move in ready, fully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath with brand new windows, insulation, laminate flooring in kitchen, with a gigantic walk-in pantry.

Service coordinator on staff to ensure a pleasant living experience. Come and take a tour of your future home.

For more information or to book a showing contact Devin with Team Management at: 414-273-8326

Income Restrictions do Apply, Pricing & Availability Subject to Change.
Professionally Managed by TEAM Management, LLC.,which is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4597468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 N 33rd St have any available units?
1021 N 33rd St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 N 33rd St have?
Some of 1021 N 33rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 N 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1021 N 33rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 N 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1021 N 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 1021 N 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1021 N 33rd St does offer parking.
Does 1021 N 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 N 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 N 33rd St have a pool?
No, 1021 N 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1021 N 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 1021 N 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 N 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 N 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
