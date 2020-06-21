1021 N 33rd St

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Enjoy a spacious move in ready, fully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath with brand new windows, insulation, laminate flooring in kitchen, with a gigantic walk-in pantry.



Service coordinator on staff to ensure a pleasant living experience. Come and take a tour of your future home.



For more information or to book a showing contact Devin with Team Management at: 414-273-8326



Income Restrictions do Apply, Pricing & Availability Subject to Change.

Professionally Managed by TEAM Management, LLC.,which is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4597468)