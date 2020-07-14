Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub microwave smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly parking 24hr gym accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver. Our convenient location is nestled in a beautiful serene neighborhood setting. Two & three - bedroom townhome designs highlight our community with limited availability in studio and one bedroom apartment homes. You will enjoy beautiful interior finishes such as, gourmet kitchen with sleek black energy efficient appliances, wood inspired flooring and electric fireplace. Several homes offer private fenced backyards. Relax in a serene setting where quality, comfort and excellence come together.