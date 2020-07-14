All apartments in Vancouver
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
Fairview Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Fairview Court

Open Now until 5pm
4000 NE 109th Ave · (360) 900-1051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98682
Kevanna Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 052 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1183 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairview Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
microwave
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver. Our convenient location is nestled in a beautiful serene neighborhood setting. Two & three - bedroom townhome designs highlight our community with limited availability in studio and one bedroom apartment homes. You will enjoy beautiful interior finishes such as, gourmet kitchen with sleek black energy efficient appliances, wood inspired flooring and electric fireplace. Several homes offer private fenced backyards. Relax in a serene setting where quality, comfort and excellence come together.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $400-$1600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40-$55
restrictions: Weight and Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $40-$55
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $40
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairview Court have any available units?
Fairview Court has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairview Court have?
Some of Fairview Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairview Court currently offering any rent specials?
Fairview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairview Court is pet friendly.
Does Fairview Court offer parking?
Yes, Fairview Court offers parking.
Does Fairview Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairview Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairview Court have a pool?
No, Fairview Court does not have a pool.
Does Fairview Court have accessible units?
No, Fairview Court does not have accessible units.
Does Fairview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairview Court has units with dishwashers.
