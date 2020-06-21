Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

19806 SE 4th Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in The Westridge Neighborhood of Camas - 19806 SE 4th Way - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in the Westridge neighborhood of Camas. This home is within walking distance to area schools, shopping and dining. This home boasts 2,552 square feet of great living space which features:



*4 bedrooms + Loft

*2.5 bathrooms

*Kitchen w/granite counters

*Stainless Appliances

*Living room

*Family room

*Laundry room

*Fenced Backyard

*Gas heating

*Fireplace

*Spacious 3 car garage



This home is located within the Evergreen School District and is within the following school boundaries:

Illahee Elementary

Shahala Middle School

Union High School.



This Beautiful Home is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Showings are available Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30, simply call Premier Property Management at 360-546-1554.



More information is available at www.premiervancouver.com



**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



* Available dates listed above are tentative and do NOT reflect actual move in dates



** This home is still occupied, please do not disturb the tenants



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult

Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.



Lease Terms:

Twelve (12) Month Residential Agreement required.



Security Deposit Terms: $2,595.00

$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



Pet Terms:

This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).

There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth per pet.



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



(RLNE2268928)