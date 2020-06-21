All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

19806 SE 4th Way

19806 Southeast 4th Way · (360) 546-1554 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19806 Southeast 4th Way, Vancouver, WA 98607
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19806 SE 4th Way · Avail. Jul 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
19806 SE 4th Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in The Westridge Neighborhood of Camas - 19806 SE 4th Way - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in the Westridge neighborhood of Camas. This home is within walking distance to area schools, shopping and dining. This home boasts 2,552 square feet of great living space which features:

*4 bedrooms + Loft
*2.5 bathrooms
*Kitchen w/granite counters
*Stainless Appliances
*Living room
*Family room
*Laundry room
*Fenced Backyard
*Gas heating
*Fireplace
*Spacious 3 car garage

This home is located within the Evergreen School District and is within the following school boundaries:
Illahee Elementary
Shahala Middle School
Union High School.

This Beautiful Home is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Showings are available Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30, simply call Premier Property Management at 360-546-1554.

More information is available at www.premiervancouver.com

**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

* Available dates listed above are tentative and do NOT reflect actual move in dates

** This home is still occupied, please do not disturb the tenants

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.

Lease Terms:
Twelve (12) Month Residential Agreement required.

Security Deposit Terms: $2,595.00
$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

Pet Terms:
This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).
There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth per pet.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE2268928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

