Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189

10800 Southeast 17th Circle · (360) 975-7666 ext. 126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10800 Southeast 17th Circle, Vancouver, WA 98664
Ellsworth Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
GROUND LEVEL 1 BR, 1 BA WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE UNIT! - Clean and tidy 1 BR, 1 BA (walk in shower) wheel chair accessible ground floor unit with brand new carpet and attached garage! Small North facing patio, gas fire place, kitchen with range/oven, over range microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Stack set washer/dryer in laundry closet. Gas hook up on patio for BBQ. Tenant pays water/sewer/garbage. Tenant has access to clubhouse, work out facility, pool and neighboring City Park.12 month lease preferred. Prefer no pets, $295 non-refundable admn. fee due upon move in, $900 refundable security deposit.

We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects. To help ensure ALL of our residents understand our pet and animal-related policies we require EVERYONE to complete a third-party screening and review process regardless of having a pet or animal. This process ensures we have formalized pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments and accurate pet / animal records. There is a nominal fee for a household pet screening Pet Profile. This is a separate charge from the rental application fee. There is no ($0) charge for an assistance animal accommodation request and no ($0) charge for a 'No Pet / Animal' profile. Please visit https://investwestmanagement.petscreening.com to get started.

PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

Holding Deposit $298.75 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 have any available units?
10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 have?
Some of 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 currently offering any rent specials?
10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 pet-friendly?
No, 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 offer parking?
Yes, 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 does offer parking.
Does 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 have a pool?
Yes, 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 has a pool.
Does 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 have accessible units?
Yes, 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 has accessible units.
Does 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189 has units with dishwashers.
