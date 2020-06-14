Apartment List
/
WA
/
liberty lake
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Liberty Lake, WA with garage

Liberty Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Liberty Lake
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Greenacres
2 Units Available
Barker Ridge
18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1253 sqft
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Liberty Lake
1 Unit Available
23204 East Clarke Street
23204 East Clarke Street, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1400 sqft
Liberty Lake Luxury! 1 bed, 1 bath lower unit in Triplex with views of lake and BEACH ACCESS within walking distance! This unit features gas forced air, central A/C, appliances including microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liberty Lake
1 Unit Available
23715 E 1st Ave
23715 East 1st Avenue, Spokane County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
Liberty Lk 4 Bed 3 Bath rancher close to Golf & Lake w/ Beach acc option - Classic Liberty Lake 4 Bedroom 3 Bath rancher just a block away from the golf course and 2 blocks from the public boat launch. Open floor plan with lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty Lake
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Greenacres
6 Units Available
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Veradale
1 Unit Available
1324 N Best
1324 North Best Road, Spokane Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
1324 N Best Available 06/16/20 $2,000- 4 Bd / 2 Ba Home in Spokane Valley Near Valley Mall - This 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home is located in the Spokane Valley near the Spokane Valley Mall, I-90 and shopping areas! Split level entry with two (2) bedrooms

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
19 N. Conklin Rd.
19 North Conklin Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1217 sqft
19 N. Conklin Rd. Available 06/14/20 VERADALE HOME ON 1/4 ACRE - 3 BED, 1 BATH W/ 1 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with space to spread out.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
713 N Jakeman Ln
713 N Jakeman Ln, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
Beautiful, spacious newer townhouse on a quiet street with all new homes around. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this well-appointed home features comfortable living with: - Open floor plan on the main floor with high ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
17419 E. 3rd Ave.
17419 East 3rd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
17419 E. 3rd Ave. Available 04/10/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley with plenty of outdoor space, available now.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1942 sqft
Beautiful new construction home.
Results within 10 miles of Liberty Lake
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
6 Units Available
Riverside at Coyote Rock
12007 E Coyote Rock Dr, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing luxury surrounded by nature! Riverside at Coyote Rock offers unparalleled seclusion along the beautiful Spokane River and the Centennial Trail.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Opportunity
9 Units Available
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Spokane Valley
1 Unit Available
Farr Court Apartments
210 S Farr Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
916 sqft
Whether it is a restful escape from the hustle and bustle, or the convenience provided by a great location and desired amenities, Farr Court has it all! Our comfortable one and two bedroom apartment homes combine the exceptional outdoor beauty of
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$990
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1306 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Spokane Valley
2 Units Available
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Opportunity
2 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
2 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17295 W Woodlake Dr
17295 West Woodlake Drive, Hauser, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4416 sqft
17295 W Woodlake Dr Available 07/06/20 Hauser Lake Views from this Beautiful Luxury Home! - When you have all the comforts of home, Hauser Lake views, and spectacular sunsets, why would you want to head out to make the commute every
City Guide for Liberty Lake, WA

Liberty Lake was originally named Lake Grier, but was later re-named after a Frenchman from Canada. Etienne Eduard Laliberte, who came to Liberty Lake in 1871, changed his name to Stephen Liberty prior to becoming the namesake of this Washington city.

Liberty Lake, Washington is a suburb of Spokane. Getting to Spokane takes less than a 20 minute drive with no traffic, so if its proximity to a major city you seek, consider calling Liberty Lake home. Its history dates before the 1800s when it was inhabited by Native Americans, and the population stands at around 7,591. Its 6.14 square miles run along the Idaho border and Interstate 90 cuts right through. The city has doubled in growth since the 2000 census, thanks in part to its top industries: construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Liberty Lake, WA

Liberty Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Liberty Lake 1 BedroomsLiberty Lake 2 BedroomsLiberty Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLiberty Lake 3 BedroomsLiberty Lake Accessible Apartments
Liberty Lake Apartments with BalconyLiberty Lake Apartments with GarageLiberty Lake Apartments with GymLiberty Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLiberty Lake Apartments with Parking
Liberty Lake Apartments with PoolLiberty Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerLiberty Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsLiberty Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
Post Falls, IDCheney, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College