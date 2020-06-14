36 Apartments for rent in Liberty Lake, WA with garage
1 of 15
1 of 44
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 2
1 of 32
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 32
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 2
1 of 29
Liberty Lake was originally named Lake Grier, but was later re-named after a Frenchman from Canada. Etienne Eduard Laliberte, who came to Liberty Lake in 1871, changed his name to Stephen Liberty prior to becoming the namesake of this Washington city.
Liberty Lake, Washington is a suburb of Spokane. Getting to Spokane takes less than a 20 minute drive with no traffic, so if its proximity to a major city you seek, consider calling Liberty Lake home. Its history dates before the 1800s when it was inhabited by Native Americans, and the population stands at around 7,591. Its 6.14 square miles run along the Idaho border and Interstate 90 cuts right through. The city has doubled in growth since the 2000 census, thanks in part to its top industries: construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade. See more
Liberty Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.