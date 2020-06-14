50 Apartments for rent in Hayden, ID with garage
Baa Baa Black Sheep_ -- _In 2007, Coeur d'Alene Airport, located in Hayden, was renamed Pappy Boyington Field in honor of the Medal of Honor winner whose WWII exploits were the basis for the television show. Boyington, whose role was played by Robert Conrad, said the show was very loosely based on facts.
This part of Northern Idaho is rich in natural wonder and recreational opportunity. Just over 13,000 people call Hayden home, but it is part of a region holding many more people. This town, with Coeur d'Alene to the south and the Spokane Valley to the west, is ideally situated for anyone who wants to take advantage of what the other cities hold. The area around what would come to be called Hayden was a camping site for Native Americans and became a settlement in the mid-1800s. According to lore, Hayden got its name from a bet on a game of cards. Two men played for the naming rights, and Matt Heyden won -- but the spelling of the town changed before it was incorporated, so it was a somewhat Pyrrhic victory. See more
Hayden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.