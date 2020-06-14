Apartment List
50 Apartments for rent in Hayden, ID with garage

Hayden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
44 Maryanna Lane
44 Maryanna Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
$1,300.00 / month AVAILABLE 8/4/2018 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 1225 sqft Built in 2017 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 1225 sqft One Year Lease Required. Avery Estates is the newest luxury townhome community in Hayden, close to Coeur d Alene (CdA) and Post Falls.

1 Unit Available
10668 May Lane
10668 May Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
MO to MO & 6 MO Terms Available! Avery Estates is the newest luxury townhome community in Hayden, close to Coeur d Alene (CdA) and Post Falls.

1 Unit Available
10230 N Hillview Dr
10230 North Hillview Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1498 sqft
10230 N Hillview Dr Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Interior with Lots of Upgrades! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This newer remodeled two bedrooms two bath home in Hayden is awaiting your arrival! Close to restaurants, and shopping.

1 Unit Available
9560 N Justice Way
9560 Justice Way, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1942 sqft
Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
615 W. Hayden Ave A-3
615 West Hayden Avenue, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Hayden Avenue Apartment - The Hayden Avenue Apartment Complex has Apartment A-3 available June 8, 2020.

1 Unit Available
10622 May Lane
10622 May Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
Avery Estates is the newest luxury townhome community in Hayden, close to Coeur d Alene (CdA) and Post Falls.

1 Unit Available
2862 West Broadmoore Drive
2862 West Broadmoore Drive, Hayden, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
The wait is over!!! This 4 bed 2.
Verified

Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified

2 Units Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.

Waterford
1 Unit Available
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.

1 Unit Available
1033 W Willow Loop
1033 West Willow Lake Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1749 sqft
1033 W Willow Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome in Central CDA - Three bedroom, two/and a half bath Townhome off of Hanley in Coeur d'Alene. The town also has a two car garage that is finished and is wide for extra storage.

1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.

Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
6536 N Cornwall St
6536 North Cornwall Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
CDA Place Beauty! - 1,712 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.

Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
Verified

102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

26 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1221 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Mill River
2 Units Available
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Garden Park
3 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

2 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

1 Unit Available
8176 W. Boekel Road #2
8176 West Boekel Road, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
8176 W. Boekel Road #2 Available 07/02/20 2 bed 1 bath duplex - This duplex is approximately 1,000 square feet and has been recently updated with fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets. Located in Rathdrum off of Boekel Road.

1 Unit Available
3502 12th St.
3502 12th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3502 12th St.

1 Unit Available
814 N 18th St
814 North 18th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
814 N 18th St Available 07/15/20 18TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#70) - THIS UNIT WONT LAST LONG!! CALL OR STOP BY TODAY.
City Guide for Hayden, ID

Baa Baa Black Sheep_ -- _In 2007, Coeur d'Alene Airport, located in Hayden, was renamed Pappy Boyington Field in honor of the Medal of Honor winner whose WWII exploits were the basis for the television show. Boyington, whose role was played by Robert Conrad, said the show was very loosely based on facts.

This part of Northern Idaho is rich in natural wonder and recreational opportunity. Just over 13,000 people call Hayden home, but it is part of a region holding many more people. This town, with Coeur d'Alene to the south and the Spokane Valley to the west, is ideally situated for anyone who wants to take advantage of what the other cities hold. The area around what would come to be called Hayden was a camping site for Native Americans and became a settlement in the mid-1800s. According to lore, Hayden got its name from a bet on a game of cards. Two men played for the naming rights, and Matt Heyden won -- but the spelling of the town changed before it was incorporated, so it was a somewhat Pyrrhic victory. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hayden, ID

Hayden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

